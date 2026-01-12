The festive period might be well and truly over, but that doesn’t mean your celebrations have to end. In fact, grabbing a great deal on a new piece of hi-fi equipment is the perfect way to keep the party going, especially if said deal is on a pair of former Award-winning speakers.

That’s exactly what we’ve got on our hands here, now the KEF LS50 Meta are a tasty £300 off their original price of £1299. The royal blue and titanium grey finishes can now be yours for £999 at Peter Tyson.

Okay, so it’s not quite as low as the £899 we saw them reduced to last year. But a £300 saving on a pair of five-star standmounts still represents excellent value and is definitely worth more than just a quick look!

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024 Save £300 KEF LS50 Meta: was £1,299 now £999 at Peter Tyson A truly standout pair of standmounts, the KEF LS50 Meta are some of the best speakers you’ll find at this price point. Equipped with innovative technology and incredibly well-built, their sonic transparency is also absolutely superb. Deal price available on royal blue and titanium grey finishes only

The LS50 Meta feature a stylish curved front panel built from Dough Moulding Compound, a polyester resin combined with glass fibre and calcium carbonate, while the rest of the box is made from heavily braced and carefully damped MDF. The result is a wonderfully solid foundation that reduces any resonances.

Within this solid foundation sits KEF’s Uni-Q drive unit array, where a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter sits in the throat of a 13cm magnesium/aluminium dome mid/bass woofer. Such a design enhances stereo imaging, while the inclusion of Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) reduces distortion and makes the higher frequencies clearer.

We can attest to the impact of these technologies on the LS50 Meta’s performance. During testing, we listened to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and were hugely impressed by their delicacy and precision. We also noted “a surprisingly full-bodied presentation with a good degree of authority for such compact speakers”.

We would advise against placing these speakers on a bookshelf or up against a wall if you want to appreciate the full extent of their sonic capabilities. Either way, a £300 saving on a pair of former Award-winning standmounts remains a fantastic deal. So, if you're a fan of the titanium grey or royal blue finish, check them out for £999 at Peter Tyson.

