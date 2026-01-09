The former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning KEF R3 Meta are superb standmounts. Not only are they an incredibly entertaining listen, but their build quality is also excellent.

It's been a couple of years since we reviewed them now and, surprisingly, we've not seen the R3 Meta at a discounted price. Until now...

It seems good things do come to those who wait, as these brilliant speakers can now be yours for £200 off their original £1999 price. If you’re looking to upgrade to a premium pair of standmounts this new year, you can grab the five-star R3 Meta for £1799 at Peter Tyson.

Finished and built to an incredibly high standard at this price, our review sample of the R3 Meta came in the indigo gloss finish and looked especially elegant.

The three-way design features KEF’s Uni-Q driver array, which consists of a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter sitting in the middle of a 12.5cm midrange driver, and a 16.5cm hybrid aluminium bass driver. A rear bass port is also present to fine tune the lower end frequecies

KEF built on the original R3 design to incorporate its celebrated MAT (Metamaterial Absorption Technology) into the R3 Meta and it’s a decision that paid dividends. This technology reduces distortion and improves the clarity of the high frequencies, and in the MAT-equipped speakers that we've tested so far, such as the five-star LS50 Meta, it's made a noticeable difference.

And it does so here, too. The result is a set of speakers that simply flow with every type of music thrown at them. When we tested the five-star R3 Meta back in 2023, we noted they “don’t just grab your attention from the start, they keep the momentum going over long periods of listening”.

We were also astonished by the "amount of detail and texture the R3 Metas manage to eke out of every song".

We recommend leaving ample space from a wall and using speaker stands to get the best sound from the KEF R3 Meta. But thanks to the Uni-Q driver array’s wide dispersion properties, you won’t spend much time trying to perfectly angle them for optimum listening.

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on some premium speakers, £200 off the former Award-winning KEF R3 Meta could be just what you’re looking for. Check them out for £1799 at Peter Tyson or Smart Home Sounds.

