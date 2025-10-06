(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Prime Video, The Grand Tour: One for the Road)

For movies on the move, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has always been hard to beat on price and that challenge has just got even harder, thanks to a spectacular price drop for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025.

Right now, you can pick up this five-star tablet for just £70 at Amazon – the lowest price we've ever seen.

So, if you've been on the fence about buying Amazon's newest model, you can secure it for over half price and that is certainly worth seriously considering right now.

Save £80 Amazon Fire HD 10: was £150 now £70 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 was already an affordable way to get your movie fix without investing in an iPad, but it's just got even more unbelievable with this incredible price drop. Boasting balanced and surprisingly punchy picture performance alongside good build quality, you'll be hard pushed to beat it if you're looking for a budget-friendly tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is a What Hi-Fi? Award winner for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it capable of bright and punchy pictures, it's also packed with features and well put together. And it's seriously competitive when compared to the price of an iPad.

As we said in our full review: "The Fire HD 10 gets a lot right on the picture front, delivering movies and TV shows in a way that’s pretty faithful to creative intent and with a surprising amount of pop and definition."

It's 2.0Ghz octa-core processor is also more than adequate for smooth operation, streaming and casual gaming. And if you want to use the Fire HD 10 as more of a productivity device, there's plenty of compatible accessories from a keyboard case to stylus pen.

And when it comes to sound, the tablet's speakers are on either end of the top edge, meaning you won't be covering them with your hands when holding.

Plus, if you prefer to listen through headphones (and we think you should), it's one of the last remaining portable devices that'll still let you plug in via a 3.5mm headphone jack. You can also connect via Bluetooth, should you prefer.

You'll get 13 hours of battery out of this five-star tablet, which will work nicely for you when watching videos and listening to music. Amazon Prime Video (obviously), Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, Now, Plex, Amazon Music, Spotify, BBC Sounds and TuneIn are all on board.

All told, expect to get a solid picture, ample audio performance and great app availability, all in a compact, portable and affordable tablet.

For a 10-inch tablet, it's incredibly good value, especially at this all-time low price of just £70 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 10 review

Check out the best deals for Amazon Prime Big Day Deals

And the best tablets: top tablets for movies and music