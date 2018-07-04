It's all well and good upgrading to the latest and greatest in hi-fi tech—but just what do you do with the old stuff? Rather than gift it to ungrateful offspring, make the most of Sevenoaks Sound and Vision’s latest trade-in offer and get up to £700 off any qualifying product from the likes of Bluesound, Focal, NAD or PSB.

Simply take the CD player, turntable, amplifier, speakers, soundbar, headphones, AV receiver or wireless speaker you want to trade-in to your nearest Sevenoaks store to receive the discount. There are a whole host of products on offer, covering everything from turntables and wireless speakers, thorough to 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos speaker packages and integrated amplifiers and receivers.

For instance, you can get up to £100 off the excellent Bluesound Pulse 2 wireless speaker—which received a five star review from What Hi-Fi?—when you trade-in, or up to £140 off the similarly well-reviewed Focal Aria 906 bookshelf speakers, if you'd prefer a more traditional hi-fi setup. There are some *huge* savings to be had on NAD gear too, including up to £500 off the NAD T 777 V3 AV receiver and up to £700 off the NAD M50.2 music streamer.

Check out the Sevenoaks website to view the full list of eligible products and just how much you can save. Note, however, that the trade-in offer is only available in-store, so once you've picked your product online head down to your local Sevenoaks store with your old gear to receive your discount.