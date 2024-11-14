Time is running out to save £1700 on this five-star Samsung OLED TV

It's been a rather good year for OLED TVs. Five-star sets from LG, Sony, Panasonic and Philips have all impressed within the confines of our AV testing room. However, Samsung's flagship QD-OLED TV was the first to arrive – and it definitely made an impression.

This five-star 65-inch S95D delivers an incredible picture and unparalleled feature set, our only reservation was with the price. It was a little bit pricey at launch, carrying an RRP of £3599 which made it considerably more expensive than its LG G4 counterpart. Thankfully, this deal addresses our primary concern quite nicely.

You can currently find the 65-inch model for £2049 at both Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, that's an immediate reduction of £1550, which is not to be sniffed at. Samsung is also running a cashback offer in tandem with this deal, meaning you can claim back £150 (by visiting this cashback website); that brings the full savings to an exceptional £1700.

You only have until the 2nd of December to claim the cashback deal, so time is of the essence if you want to score this sensational saving.

Samsung S95D 65-inch £3599 £1899 at Peter Tyson (save £1700)

Samsung's thoroughly impressive flagship OLED TV leverages QD-OLED display technology with an innovative anti-glare feature that makes it a dream to use in bright living rooms. It's also a stellar performer where picture is concerned, and its flawless gaming specification is only matched by sets from its Korean counterpart LG. Claim an additional £200 cashback after purchase for the full saving. Also available at Sevenoaks

Samsung's current flagship OLED TV is easily one of the best we've seen this year, proving that the company's reluctant move to OLED that started in 2021 was worthwhile. We've already sung the praises of QD-OLED, but it can't be overstated how much of a step up the brightness is over conventional OLED TVs. Highlights dazzle on this TV, and Samsung's punchy colours have been toned down ever so slightly to create a more natural and immersive experience.

This is also the only TV in Samsung's lineup to include anti-glare panel technology, which is incredibly effective at naturalising distracting ambient light and reflections. It doesn't detract from the picture performance either, which was our main concern when it was first announced.

In usual Samsung fashion, the S95D has a bountiful spec sheet, with four HDMI 2.1 sockets to be found on the external One Connect box. They're capable of handling 4K/120Hz signals from consoles – or up to 144Hz if you plug in a gaming PC – with VRR and ALLM. Samsung's comprehensive Game Mode should also satisfy hardcore competitive gamers too.

The S95D also supports a myriad of AV features that we look out for, including HDR support in the HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats (Dolby Vision is still unsupported by Samsung, which is our only complaint), while Dolby Atmos audio support is also on board. One of the HDMI sockets also acts as an eARC connection for hooking up a Dolby Atmos soundbar (such as Samsung's excellent HW-Q990D) or an AVR.

If this excellent OLED TV appeals to you, then now could be the best time to purchase it. With a whopping £1500 slashed from the price, this is a deal that will likely rival any upcoming deal coming in the Black Friday sales towards the end of next month. If you're in the market for a five-star TV and want to save £1550, then head to Peter Tyson or Sevenoaks now and don't forget to claim your £150 cashback.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung S95D review

And check out our list of the best OLED TVs for 2024

As well as the best OLED TV deals available now