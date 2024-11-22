With over £100 off, you won't get this brilliant Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker any cheaper

It's rare to see Bang & Olufsen speakers in the sale, but Black Friday has come up trumps with over 40 per cent off the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker which, in a stunning move, has plummeted from £259 to a mere £152 at Amazon. That's a saving of over £100!

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) earned five stars under intense review for its gorgeous styling, sophisticated sound and built-in Alexa voice controls. If you want to invest in high-quality B&O sound, don't miss this Black Friday discount...

Best Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker deal

B&O Beosound A1 was £259 now £152 at Amazon (save £107)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a golden £107 off for Black Friday. You don't have to make a heart-wrenching aesthetic decision, either, because the A1 is on sale at the same amount no matter the finish.

Available in several stylish colourways with a pearlescent finish and leather wrist strap, the polished aesthetic of the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) may appear to be style over substance, but this model has a robust IP67 rating, making it waterproof to a depth of up to one metre.

On top of that, you're getting an 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. Then there's the three-mic array for Alexa operation and hands-free calls coupled with support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair for making conference calling a lot easier.

Set-up is straightforward, using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps. The latter immediately directs you to the former, to link the A1 to your Alexa account. Simply find your A1 under the ‘devices’ tab and hands-free Alexa is activated. Plus, with the B&O app, you can tailor the sound to your liking even further.

Finally, and most importantly, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds fantastic for this price. Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and now even more affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble to offer volume and clout – but not this one.

And did we mention the discount? Get 41% off the stellar B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at Amazon.

