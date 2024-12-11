Missed Black Friday? This five-star Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is back to its lowest price

If you missed out on the Black Friday sales, don't despair! There's over 40 per cent off the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker which, just in time for the festive period, has plummeted from £259 to a mere £152 at Amazon. That's a saving of over £100 on a potential Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one.

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) earned five stars under intense review for its gorgeous styling, sophisticated sound and built-in Alexa voice controls. If you want to invest in high-quality B&O sound, now is the time to do it.

Best Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker deal

Joint-lowest Price B&O Beosound A1 was £259 now £152 at Amazon (save £107)

The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a tasty £107 off.

Lowest price on grey and green finishes.

Five stars

Available in several stylish colourways with a pearlescent finish and leather wrist strap, the polished aesthetic of the B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) may appear to be style over substance, but this model has a robust IP67 rating, making it waterproof to a depth of up to one metre.

On top of that, you're getting an 18-hour battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. Then there's the three-mic array for Alexa operation and hands-free calls coupled with support for Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair for making conference calling a lot easier.

Set-up is straightforward, using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps. The latter immediately directs you to the former, to link the A1 to your Alexa account. Simply find your A1 under the ‘devices’ tab and hands-free Alexa is activated. Plus, with the B&O app, you can tailor the sound to your liking even further.

Finally, and most importantly, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds fantastic for this price. Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this diminutive and now even more affordable proposition – no small feat considering Bluetooth speakers of this size and price can easily come off heavy through the mids and harsh in the treble to offer volume and clout – but not this one.

And did we mention the discount? Get over £100 off the stellar B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at Amazon.

