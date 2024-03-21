We've found 6 big hi-fi bargains you won't find in Amazon's Spring Day Deals

Putting together a hi-fi system can be a pretty pricey pursuit, and – if the bug gets you – it's an expense that goes on (and on) as you upgrade and tweak your setup to perfection.

That's why sales events are good to watch out for, as they allow you to pick up your next bit of kit considerably cheaper. Perhaps the best thing about the increasingly common mega events like Amazon's Spring Day Sale, is that they encourage price cuts elsewhere – giving you options to buy away from the Bezos empire if you prefer.

We've been digging around some of the top dealers and manufacturers and found great deals on some of our favourite hi-fi products. so you can get your system singing this spring.

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6221&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk%2Fp-61205-bowers-wilkins-607-s3-bookshelf-speakers.aspx" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk""> was £599 now £549 (save £50)

The discount isn't huge, but any money off a product so good it won What Hi-Fi?'s Product of the Year Award just a few months ago is well worth highlighting – particularly when it's these excellent bookshelf speakers. Sitting as the entry-level model for B&W's 600 speakers, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/bowers-and-wilkins-607-s3" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk"">607 S3 are hugely talented for such an affordable price. There's a newfound level of detail and precision this time round too, but that doesn't take away from their ability to have fun. You'll struggle to find much better than this. Five stars

Marantz PM-10 <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fmarantz-pm-10-premium-series-integrated-amplifier" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £8,499 now £4,999 at Peter Tyson (save £3,500)

The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/marantz/pm-10/review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Marantz PM-10 is a powerful all-analogue amplifer that combines an incredible list of features with a sophisticated and refined performance – all packed into a neat and well-designed package. We reviewed it when it cost £2000 more and loved the finesse it was capable of alongside the muscle. Some of the finest dynamic handling knocked it down a star at its original price, but such a discount now paints it in a somewhat new light. Four stars

Fyne Audio F302i <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Ffyne-audio-f302i-floorstanding-speakers" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £599 now £399 (save £200)

The <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/fyne-audio-f302i" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Fyne Audio F302i take a previous What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and improve their only area of weakness with a brand new titanium dome tweeter. Not only does this increase the floorstanders' high-frequency headroom from 28kHz to 34kHz, but it also smooths things out tonally, so aggressive or bright recordings stay balanced and enjoyable. A superb affordable floorstanding speaker – and now even cheaper too. Five stars

Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/cambridge-audio-dacmagic-200m" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com""> was £549 now £399 (save £150)

This is Cambridge Audio’s top-of-the-line DacMagic model – a model that first launched 25 years ago. After several iterations and many evolutionary steps, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/cambridge-audio-dacmagic-200m" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"">DacMagic 200M continues to balance top-notch features with outstanding sound quality, a recipe that has kept it winning Awards over the years. A hugely talented all-rounder and a very safe buy, especially at this price. Five stars

Arcam ST60 streamer <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Farcam-st60-streamer" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk""> was £1,299 now £699 (save £600)

If you need to smarten up your hi-fi system with streaming functionality, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/arcam-st60" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Arcam ST60 makes for a fine choice. Offering AirPlay 2, Google Cast, uPnP playback and internet radio, plus analogue and digital connections and support for MQA and Roon, the ST60 leaves no stone unturned and does so alongside a self-assured, expressive delivery. Its proprietary software might not be the best, but its performance makes up for that – and then some. Five stars

Cambridge Audio CXA81 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-audio-cxa81-lunar-grey.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> was £899 now £799 (save £100)

Cambridge revamped the majority of the internals for the 80W-per-channel <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/cambridge-audio-cxa81" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">CXA81, and the result is outstanding. We thought it set a new baseline for integrated amps when we tested it in 2022, and with the perfect mix of must-have features, broad connectivity, great design and superb performance, you will struggle to find much better – particularly at this price, reserved for Richer Sounds VIP customers (which is free to join). Five stars

