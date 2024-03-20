9 Amazon Spring Day Deals on fantastic headphones and earbuds

By Becky Roberts
published

Save up to 62 per cent on five-star Sonys, Sennheisers, Boses and more

Sony headphones arranged in a row
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Amazon's 2024 spring sale – or, officially, 'Amazon Spring Deal Days' if you fancy a tongue-twister – is now live, here to deliver juicy discounts on its encyclopedic catalogue for six whole days (it's resting on the seventh).

As is typically the case for Amazon sales events like these, some of the best headphones and earbuds we've tested are on the end of mammoth markdowns, including a trio of What Hi-Fi? Award winners. 

We've trawled through the many, many headphone deals the retailer is hosting and handpicked the nine most worthy of your cash, from £69 wired home headphones to wireless earbuds with 30 per cent discounts.

As usual, you'll need Amazon Prime to be eligible for some of the deals, so here's how to sign up for free if you aren't already a subscriber.

Philips Fidelio X2HR wired over-ears was £130 now £69 (save £61)

Philips Fidelio X2HR wired over-ears <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB01N5VHLUG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £130 now £69 (save £61)
The Fidelio X2HR sport an open-back (i.e. leaky) design and boast 50mm drivers and deluxe memory foam ear pads. At such a low price, these are certainly worth considering if you're in the market for budget wired over-ear headphones. We haven't tested them per sae, but they are updated versions of the Fidelio X2 we awarded five stars to for their "unrivalled comfort, eye-pleasing design and impressive sound quality".

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless ANC over-ears was £350now £199 (save £151) Sony’s former flagship wireless headphones (now surpassed by the £299 XM5) still deliver on all fronts – especially at this knockdown price. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless ANC over-ears <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM4-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB08C7KG5LP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £350 now £199 (save £151)<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0863FR3S9?tag=hawk-future-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">
Sony’s former flagship wireless headphones (now surpassed by the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-1000XM5-Cancelling-Wireless-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB09Y2MYL5C%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D3G1HUNURVWON2%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.VoWAIYpSSitzKGiNSEypIUXBpcZWSjRxcdhjltOnp2fkX8XBFQ7CETFdR6llr3-mIb-5MF9k16Hs8i0c-QU2hZ7c0fmmvWmfhBPFLjm7yOT-MH1YdghO_wNfPW58kOrl9AeRa4nBoUTGYuTgH-t1fJH4zN-mLnhTEbvKwcIynDRu8gxPZfEErnv8VRvdr0nAYGeN2dmj_BgA-lDpfZs9pKB3F2dOkKFXlqgAdRcjDyKYuVwqUtlvlOqjbGkLwVVUtFJ2kJlw5Lfuv7j8Kklnp9UKXxhGATQvmmcZLIJYZEg.bSQb_JfZhzsOFR8uHDtjsDGac2fFel1kj-gB0vXbPYQ%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsony%2Bxm5%26qid%3D1710810268%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3Dsony%2Bx%252Celectronics%252C522%26sr%3D1-3%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">£299 XM5) still deliver on all fronts – especially at this knockdown price. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wh-1000xm4" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WH-1000XM4 review

Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless ANC earbudswas £149.99now £56.99 (save £93)Five starsRead our Panasonic RZ-S500W review

Panasonic RZ-S500W wireless ANC earbuds <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB088C3YB9L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £149.99 now £56.99 (save £93)
These noise-cancelling buds might not be the newest, but with a spec sheet that belongs to a much higher price tag, and an expansive, detailed sonic signature, this limited-time deal makes them a real steal. Five stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/panasonic-rz-s500w" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Panasonic RZ-S500W review

Technics EAH-AZ80 wireless ANC earbuds was £259 now £219 (save £40)Four stars Read our Technics EAH-AZ80 review

Technics EAH-AZ80 wireless ANC earbuds <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fgp%2Faw%2Fd%2FB0C4LTWXFH%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £259 now £219 (save £40)
Anyone who likes that clean, spacious and detailed Technics sound and who can afford to pay premium money for noise-cancelling earbuds should sit up and pay attention to this very decent Amazon Spring Day Deal. Four stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/technics-eah-az80" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Technics EAH-AZ80 review

Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-earswas £59now £40 at (save £19) Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair. Want noise cancellation? The next-model-up, Award-winning WH-CH720N are just £77.95 in the Amazon Spring sale. Five starsRead our Sony WH-CH520 review

Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WH-CH520-Wireless-Bluetooth-Headphones-Black%2Fdp%2FB0BTJD6LCL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £59 now £40 at (save £19)
Sony's most affordable wireless headphones sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair.
Want noise cancellation? The next-model-up, Award-winning <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BTDX26B2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">WH-CH720N are just £77.95 in the Amazon Spring sale.
Five stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wh-ch520" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WH-CH520 review

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition) ANC headphones £350now £220 (save £130) One of the best premium pairs of wireless headphones on the market, these latest Momentums offer up a clean, musical soundm a staggering – and class-leading – 60-hour battery life, and effective ANC on top of it all. Five stars Read our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (Special Edition) ANC headphones <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CCRZPKR1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £350 now £220 (save £130)
One of the best premium pairs of wireless headphones on the market, these latest Momentums offer up a clean, musical soundm a staggering – and class-leading – 60-hour battery life, and effective ANC on top of it all. Five stars
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sennheiser-momentum-4-wireless" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Sennheiser HD 599 SE wired over-ears was £179.99 now £69.99 (save £110)

Sennheiser HD 599 SE wired over-ears <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSennheiser-Special-Open-Headphone-Black%2Fdp%2FB07Q7S7247%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £179.99 now £69.99 (save £110)
The wired open-backed (i.e leaky) HD 599 promise a "natural tonal balance" and "spatial presentation", plus comfy velour earpads and detachable cables. We've not reviewed this particular pair, but it's worth noting that over 12,000 Amazon users rate them a very reassuring 4.5/5.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless ANC earbuds was £259now £229 (save £30) Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals are capable of coming close to their class-leading calibre. What Hi-Fi? Award winners Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless ANC earbuds <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-WF-1000XM5-Cancelling-Headphones-Microphone-Silver%2Fdp%2FB0C4TJXPNJ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_5%3Fcrid%3DSXLH5NSQPD55%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.2EWVX05anxPg1YPjPaFMrCoOw58g5CueAnLi5umqc4VUS3Tq0TZT9skYbrHHdP9NzGNaJ355vpTeUKaDv_UJzlluV3zMrwt9siQf02kavzc9ouFd063qwXGSuVPEpudXaB1pXmey6Vy1NGcC1QKMKf8QMGzjnonZZc4KFiXItHhChQHare_WdVko28f6VO9jewLYNQs-DH7Ufz4M3U-0pX682oeMUL397D6_JTQgQh7b6N-Z1xFxQ2NKlCzxxKb_wyEItyR_9NIbYa_-I1pcREFaGQf8yiotoEd2lE6I0X8.NvQsAMLFHOw1bLUSpmDvPR91owreTE00lpfPxNScEXs%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dsony%2Bwf-1000xm5%26qid%3D1710893209%26s%3Delectronics%26sprefix%3Dsony%2Bwf-1000x%252Celectronics%252C358%26sr%3D1-5%26ufe%3Dapp_do%253Aamzn1.fos.16386313-b7bf-4b29-bfa1-0d3d5f3a0dd5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £259 now £229 (save £30)
Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals are capable of coming close to their class-leading calibre.
What Hi-Fi? Award winners
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-1000xm5" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-1000XM5 review

Sony WF-C700N wireless ANC earbuds was £99now £79 (save £20) Can't afford the XM5 above? If great sound and great value are what you want from your wireless earbuds, then look no further than the Sony WF-C700N. Already superb value, this saving makes them worthy of an impulse purchase. And you don't have to have them in sage green; black, white and lavender options are also available. What Hi-Fi? Award winners Read our Sony WF-C700N review&nbsp;

Sony WF-C700N wireless ANC earbuds <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSony-Cancelling-Lightweight-Multi-Point-Connection-Black%2Fdp%2FB0BXM3D11H%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £99 now £79 (save £20)
Can't afford the XM5 above? If great sound and great value are what you want from your wireless earbuds, then look no further than the Sony WF-C700N. Already superb value, this saving makes them worthy of an impulse purchase. And you don't have to have them in sage green; black, white and lavender options are also available.
What Hi-Fi? Award winners
Read our <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/sony-wf-c700n" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Sony WF-C700N review 

