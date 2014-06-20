France-based Voxtok has announced its plans to deliver a "high-resolution audio experience for all" with the development of its new hi-fi system that works both at home and on the go.

The company has started a Kickstarter campaign to fund the development of what it describes as an "end-to-end solution" that features a physical device, Cloud services and mobile app.

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

We start with the VXK Capsule – an integrated device that includes an audiophile-grade player able to support "most of the lossless and compressed file formats" right up to 24-bit/192kHz.

That includes PCM lossless formats including FLAC, ALAC, WAV and AIFF; DSD lossless formats up to DSD128 1-bit/5.6MHz; and compressed formats including MPG, OGG and AAC.

Not only that, but the VXK Capsule is also a home music server that streams music to devices around the home; a local storage unit with a minimum of 1TB memory; and a CD ripper.

It comes with a plethora of connections, there's Airplay-compatible wi-fi and Bluetooth; digital coaxial and optical inputs; XLR and RCA analogue outputs; and PCM and DSD digital inputs.

MORE: Read all our music server/client reviews

The next component of the Voxtok Hi-Fi System is the VXK Cloud, linking your device to an automatic backup system that'll let you access your music on-the-go. MP3s will playback at 320kbps.

With the system, you'll get a one- or five-year cloud services voucher for free before you'll have to pay for the cloud services – a 25 per cent premium on public Amazon Cloud rates (S3/Glacier).

And high-resolution audio files will be placed at your fingertips with the addition of Qobuz – the music streaming service based in France that offers 16-bit/44.1kHz FLAC-quality streaming.

MORE: Qobuz confirms Studio Master download service will launch in September

Now we move onto the VXK App, which Voxtok says is "very simple" to use and is available for mobile devices; TVs; and computers – acting as a player when connected to the Capsule or Cloud.

Voxtok says its aim is to "provide high-end audio quality products that are easy-to-use, with minimal settings and technical constraints and that are equally cost-effective".

The Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign has now started and the firm is hoping to secure $150,000 by July 18th, with final testing and production scheduled to begin in September if successful.

Is it going to become one of the latest innovations to find success on Kickstarter alongside luminaries such as Neil Young's PonoMusic player? We'll be checking back in a month to see...

MORE: 10 of the best AV Kickstarter projects

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+