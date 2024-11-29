Unbeatable value! The Product of the Year-winning Sony C700N wireless earbuds are at their best-ever price

We get asked a lot during Black Friday which wireless earbuds we'd recommend to most buyers. More luxurious alternatives such as the stunning Sony WF-1000XM5 often spring to mind, but for pure sound-per-pound value, the Product of the Year-winning Sony WF-C700N are our top pick.

The C700N at at their lowest price ever, knocked down from £99 to just £62 at Amazon, a figure that beats their previous low of around £67. These are 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning buds, nabbing the Product of the Year in our wireless earbuds category, so get in quick if you don't want to miss out. Black Friday ain't going to last forever...

Best Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024 Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £62 at Amazon (save £37)

Five-star review? Check. 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner? Check? Product of the Year in their category? Nailed it. This is probably the lowest the Sony WF-C700N will be for quite some time, perhaps ever, so there's never been a better time to grab the amazingly affordable wireless earbuds. We love them, and you probably will too.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Prick check: £68 at John Lewis

When we tested the Sony WF-C700N last year, we were blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they went on sale). We could've given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that they were the buds we decided should be our Product of the Year in the wireless earbuds category. It's a trick they repeated in 2024, nabbing another Award to make it back-to-back wins for a pair of earbuds that are unsurpassed when it comes to delivering outstanding sound-per-pound performance. Two Product of the Year wins in a row is no joke.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with such a complete feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5. You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well, just to round out that box of tricks even further.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb, offering far better audio than any other price-compatible set we’ve tested them against. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match.

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds but your budget won’t stretch past £100, this WF-C700N deal is the one to get at Amazon. Be quick, because it won't be around forever.

