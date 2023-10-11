Best wireless headphones 2023

Best wireless earbuds under £80

Best wireless earbuds under £80 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony WF-C500

Read the full review here

The best affordable wireless earbuds on the market for a second year

Best wireless earbuds £80-£200

Best wireless earbuds £80-£200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony WF-C700N

Read the full review here

A comfortable fit, reliable ANC and sensational sound quality make these Sony earbuds an easy recommendation

Best wireless earbuds over £200

Best wireless earbuds over £200 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony WF-1000XM5

Read the full review here

Sony’s most accomplished and analytical wireless earbuds yet

Best wireless headphones under £150

Best wireless headphones under £150 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony WH-CH720N

Read the full review here

With pleasing build quality and punchy sound, the WH-CH720N are fantastic value

Best wireless headphones over £150

Best wireless headphones over £150 What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023

Sony WH-1000XM5

Read the full review here

Sony's sensational wireless headphones retain their crown for a second year

What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?, founded in 1976, is the world's leading independent guide to buying and owning hi-fi and home entertainment products. Our comprehensive tests help you buy the very best for your money, with our advice sections giving you step-by-step information on how to get even more from your music and movies. Everything is tested by our dedicated team of in-house reviewers in our custom-built test rooms in London, Reading and Bath. Our coveted five-star rating and Awards are recognised all over the world as the ultimate seal of approval, so you can buy with absolute confidence.


Read more about how we test