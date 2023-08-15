Save big on a 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED at Amazon

Do you need a new TV but don't want a second mortgage to afford it? The good news is that you can pick up a 55-inch Omni Fire QLED TV for $430 at Amazon.

When we reviewed the Omni QLED, we gave this set four-stars and liked its overall consistent picture quality, impressive set of features, and solid sound. If you're looking for a TV that's a great value, give this deal a look.

55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV deal

Omni QLED 55-inch TV was $600 , now $430 (save $170)

Amazon's line of budget QLED TVs offer up 4K support, HDR, full-array local dimming, and Amazon's own brand of smart TV OS. If you want a user-friendly, all-in-one smart hub, this QLED TV is an excellent choice – especially when you can find one that's $170 off.

The world of budget TVs is very competitive, from Roku to Amazon and everyone in between, so user experience and feature set are important. And Amazon clearly knows that. Its Fire TVs offer up tons of convenience and usability alongside competitive features, prices and specs. The Omni QLED series of Fire TVs is no different in these respects.

With this 55-inch Omni QLED, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones, as well as adaptive brightness. Of course, you'll also get to enjoy Amazon's own Fire TV operating system, too – ideal if you're an Amazon Prime or device user.

When it comes to gaming, the Omni QLED does manage to offer up VRR, ALLM, and HDR10+ Gaming, so even if it isn't a top-of-the-line 4K/120Hz set with the very best response times, this TV can definitely handle some casual next-gen gaming courtesy of a PS5 or a Series X without any trouble at all.

If you're looking for a budget TV that doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of picture quality or features, this Omni QLED TV is worth paying close attention to thanks to this $170 discount at Amazon.

