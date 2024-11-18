Amazon's second-generation Fire TV Omni QLED gets the Mini LED treatment and improved gaming features

Amazon has announced a trio of new devices in its Fire-branded AV lineup. The big news is that its flagship TV, the Fire TV Omni QLED, is getting a major refresh with a more advanced backlight and expanded feature set, making it "Amazon's best and most innovative TV yet" – those are Amazon's words, not ours.

Furthermore, the online retail goliath has announced that its affordable 4-Series Fire TV will get a design refresh, and the Fire TV Soundbar will be joined by a more advanced Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series which supports modular expansion for a full surround sound setup.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Mini LED series

(Image credit: Amazon)

We'll start with the biggest news: the Fire TV Omni QLED (which we've reviewed in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch sizes) now has a more advanced (and expensive) sibling in the form of the Fire TV Omni QLED Mini LED Series. Clunky naming aside, this new model, from what we gather, does as the name implies; it replaces the edge-lit LED panel from the standard Omni QLED with a more advanced Mini LED system.

Amazon is proclaiming some fairly impressive stats regarding the new backlight, including a claimed 1400-nits peak brightness and 1344 dimming zones. Furthermore, thanks to the built-in ambient light sensor, it will support all major HDR formats in their adaptive modes – specifically Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. Amazon is touting "vibrant colours, deeper blacks, and richer contrast" as a result, while black levels and contrast should also get a boost from the mini LEDs.

Audio is getting an upgrade too, with Dolby Atmos support introduced to the lineup with these new models. Amazon claims that the Omni QLED Mini LED is its "most cinematic smart TV audio experience yet", with dual drivers and "up to two built-in subwoofers" (we presume the number of woofers may differ between screen sizes) featured on the new model.

Rounding out the trinity of upgrades, the Omni QLED Mini LED is getting a boost in the features department. Gamers are being treated to HDMI 2.1, supporting 4K/120Hz gaming (or 144Hz if you have a capable gaming PC) with ALLM and VRR; that's an upgrade over the previous Omni QLED's 4K/60Hz panel.

You'll also have access to Amazon's comprehensive Fire OS operating system which is very well-stocked in the app department; you'll find all of the usual suspects here including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and, of course, Amazon's own Prime Video streaming service. Speaking of Amazon's own services, hands-free interaction with Alexa is supported thanks to the built-in far-field technology microphones.

Available in three sizes – 55-, 65-, and 75-inches (alongside an 85-inch model which appears to be exclusive to the US) – the Fire TV Omni QLED is available to order now starting at £649.99 / $819.99. Unfortunately, much like the previous Omni QLED, it doesn't appear as though Amazon will launch the new Mini LED model in Australia.

It's worth noting that the standard Omni QLED will remain in the lineup as a step-down option from the new Mini LED model.

Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series

(Image credit: Amazon)

A new, more advanced TV requires an equally upgraded sound system; and Amazon appears to have that covered with the Fire TV Soundbar Plus Series. Building upon its affordable and basic Fire TV Soundbar, the Plus Series introduces a new core soundbar, alongside surround speakers and a subwoofer for a full surround sound system.

The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is at the heart of this new system; it's a 3.1-channel 'bar which supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Amazon says that it has precisely tuned the Soundbar Plus to deliver impactful audio across a wide frequency range, while the four audio profile presets – Movie, Music, Sports and Night – will suit a range of content. There is even a customisable dialogue enhancement feature, something we're seeing become commonplace on more TVs and soundbars by the day.

While you can purchase the soundbar as a standalone option, Amazon will soon offer a full surround sound system, complete with a wireless subwoofer and a pair of surround speakers. Bundles will also be available, with either a soundbar and subwoofer combo or a soundbar, subwoofer and surround speakers bundle for the full system.

As for now, only the Soundbar Plus is available to order for £249.99 / $249.99; though a special introductory offer is available in the UK which knocks the price down to just £199.99. Much like the Omni QLED Mini LED, it does not appear to be available in Australia.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rounding out the trio of new announcements is an update to Amazon's affordable 4-Series smart TV. It's a minor update to the design which shaves down the bezels surrounding the screen for a more sleek and modern design. The specs appear to remain the same; that being a 4K HDR display with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision in three sizes: 43-, 50- and 55-inches.

The new Fire TV 4-Series starts at £429.99 / $329.99 for the 43-inch model; though an introductory offer on Amazon UK brings that price down to £279.99.

