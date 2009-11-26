UPDATED 07.12.09

There's less than three weeks to go until Christmas, and if you've got a new hi-fi or home cinema system on your wishlist for Santa, then there are some top bargains to be had.

To help you get the best value for your Christmas shopping, we've done our research to bring you some great deals on the latest stereo and home cinema kit.

We'll be updating the deals on offer over the coming weeks, so don't forget to keep checking back here on whathifi.com for all the latest deals and discounts.

To get you started, here are today's Top 10 bargain buys:

1) Sony BDP-S760 Blu-ray player £319 (www.soundandvision.co.uk) or Sony BDP-S360 £131.19 (Amazon)

2) Marantz CD6003 + PM6003 + Wharfedale Diamond 10.1 hi-fi system £599.95 (Richer Sounds)

3) 25% discount on Monitor Audio Silver RS speakers (Sevenoaks Sound & Vision)

4) Sony STR-DH800 £259 (www.prcdirect.co.uk)

5) Panasonic SC-BT200 £389.99 (Amazon)

6) KEF KHT3005SE-K2 5.1 speaker system £799 + 30m of free QED Silver Anniversary XT cable worth £180 (www.audiovisualonline.co.uk)

7) Arcam Solo Mini £749 or £799 with Arcam r-Dock - usually £120 extra (Peter Tyson)

8) Pure Avanti Flow £230 (Hi-Spek)

9) Humax Foxsat HDR £239.95 (Richer Sounds)

10) Samsung LE26B450 £289.98 (www.dixons.co.uk)

And don't forget to check out Amazon's special What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision page, with hot deals on many of our 2009 Award winners.

If you spot any great deals yourself, please let us know.

Check out our Top 10 DAB/internet radio bargains

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter