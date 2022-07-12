This five-star Panasonic HD blu-ray player is now under £50 in the Prime Day sales

Finding a decent but affordable Blu-ray player is no easy feat. Finding an excellent five-star one for less than £50 is still trickier, but thanks to the Prime Day sales Panasonic's DMP-BDT180EB 3D Smart Blu-Ray Player is now reduced from £80 to just £49 (opens in new tab), saving you a massive 38%.

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? It may only play HD discs but this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain.

The compact and easy-to-use BDT180EB comes with a smart menu, including the staple video streaming services of Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video and BBC iPlayer built-in.

Network connectivity is via ethernet cable, and there’s also the option to stream audio through its DLNA multi-room support.

As an older model, the BDT180EB doesn't play 4K UHD discs but will upscale HD Blu-ray and DVDs to 4K and should cater for those with an existing library of their favourite films on HD discs. With a picture that's detailed and insightful and dynamic sonic performance, this cheap and cheerful blu-ray player is a bargain.

