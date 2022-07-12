This five-star Panasonic HD blu-ray player is now under £50 in the Prime Day sales

By published

A blu-ray bargain

DMP-BDT180EB
(Image credit: Future)

Finding a decent but affordable Blu-ray player is no easy feat. Finding an excellent five-star one for less than £50 is still trickier, but thanks to the Prime Day sales Panasonic's DMP-BDT180EB 3D Smart Blu-Ray Player is now reduced from £80 to just £49 (opens in new tab), saving you a massive 38%.

(opens in new tab)

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £80 £49 at Amazon (save £31) (opens in new tab)
Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? It may only play HD discs but this cheap Panasonic Blu-ray player is a bargain.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The compact and easy-to-use BDT180EB comes with a smart menu, including the staple video streaming services of Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video and BBC iPlayer built-in. 

Network connectivity is via ethernet cable, and there’s also the option to stream audio through its DLNA multi-room support.

As an older model, the BDT180EB doesn't play 4K UHD discs but will upscale HD Blu-ray and DVDs to 4K and should cater for those with an existing library of their favourite films on HD discs. With a picture that's detailed and insightful and dynamic sonic performance, this cheap and cheerful blu-ray player is a bargain.

More

The best Prime Day home cinema deals and AV discounts 2022

7 of the best Prime Day streaming deals: Chromecast, Fire TV and Roku, starting at £13

10 of the best Prime Day soundbar deals available right now



Mary Stone

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells. 