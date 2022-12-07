Apple Music Sing turns your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV into a karaoke machine

A karaoke mode is coming to Apple Music, allowing you to sing along to your favourite tracks. Called Apple Music Sing, the new feature will include adjustable volume for vocals, which sounds to us as if you'll be able to get some backup vocals from your favourite artists or own that solo verse. You'll also have real-time lyrics on screen to follow during your performance.

It's coming to iPhone, iPad and the 2022 Apple TV 4K. Previous versions of the Apple TV apparently aren't getting the new feature, though no explanation has yet been offered.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s VP of Apple Music and Beats says that it was a natural progression to capitalise on the popular Apple Music lyrics function and that the company wants to "evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing".

Apple Music Sing is scheduled to arrive via a software update later this month, just in time for you to hop on the microphone and do your best Michael Bublé or Mariah Carey impression.

