New iPad (2022): release date news, price, features and spec leaks

A new iPad is on the way. At least, that's what the rumours say. Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new entry-level tablet in October, and if the rumours are correct, it could be a pretty decent upgrade.

Two of the biggest improvements are said to be a full-screen design and a USB-C connector.

The last iPad only launched 12 months ago, but Apple has launched a new model every year since 2017, so odds are we'll see a new iPad before the year is out. Here's what could be on the horizon.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple usually unveils its iPads in the autumn ahead of Black Friday and the busy Christmas shopping season. No specific potential release dates have leaked so far, but October looks like the most likely month for a launch.

However, Apple might not hold an event to launch the new tablet, and might just send out a press release instead. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), who has a pretty good track record when it comes to Apple predictions.

That would be a shame, as even a virtual Apple event is one of the highlights of the tech calendar. But with the iPhone 14 range recently unveiled alongside the AirPods Pro 2, maybe Apple has had enough of launch events for the time being.

iPad (2022) price predictions

The 9th generation iPad launched last year at £319 / $329 / AU$499. It's a great price for a tablet, especially one that packs as much smart tech as the iPad. Fingers crossed Apple will stick to this price for the 10th generation.

Though it could well be more expensive, in the UK and Australia at least. The iPhone 14 launched at a higher price in these territories, while in the US the price remained the same as the iPhone 13. Blame stratospheric inflation and the cost-of-living crisis. Sterling has also fallen to its lowest ever rate against the dollar, which could increase the price of US-imported good to the UK, like iPads. So Apple's cheapest iPad might not be that cheap after all.

iPad (2022) design

The iPad (2022) could have an all-new look, if the rumours are to be believed. They say the new design could be the biggest departure for the base level iPad for years.

For starters, it could drop the 3.5mm headphone port. That's according to CAD renders seen by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)), which don't feature the port anywhere.

This wouldn't come as a huge surprise. The standard iPad is the last tablet in Apple's family to retain the port – the iPad Pro, Air and Mini have already lost the socket – so this change would just bring it in line with the rest of the range.

But that's not the only design tweak the renders suggest. They also show the iPad 10 with a slightly larger screen than last year's ninth-generation model. The sides appear flatter too, while it could replace the Lightning port with USB-C (though this is unclear).

The exact design could also vary by region. The EU recently passed a law decreeing that all mobile devices will use USB-C – rather than proprietary ports like Apple's Lightning connector – by the end of 2024. However, since the UK left the EU, it doesn't apply to devices sold here. So Apple could stick with the Lightning port for these shores.

The renders show a home button, but this is far from a dead cert. No other iPad in Apple's range has a home button except for the entry-level model, so we would wager Apple will want to give the family a uniform look. Our bet? A Touch ID button on the side, as on some of Apple's other iPads.

iPad (2022) display

(Image credit: Apple)

The big news here is that the screen could be getting bigger. Instead of the 10.2-inch display on the current model, we could see a 10.5-inch model. That would be just shy of the 11-inch iPad Pro, which sits second in the range behind the flagship 12.9-inch Pro model.

That would probably be the only boost in screen tech for the entry level model, however. Don't expect to see a mini LED panel as on the 12.9-inch Pro – this is an entry-level model for a reason.

iPad (2022) specs

The 10th generation iPad is thought to feature Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which also features in the iPad Mini 6 (2021). While this would result in a 30 per cent speed increase over the current model, it wouldn't be as fast as the iPad Mini (which runs on the A15 Bionic) nor the iPad Air or Pro which use Apple's M1 chip. But then you wouldn't expect similar performance from a much cheaper device.

The A14 is also compatible with 5G networks, so this could be the first 5G entry-level iPad. That would mean faster internet speeds for the cellular model when not on a wi-fi network.

Expect Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 and Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless technologies to come as standard.

iPad (2022): early thoughts

This doesn't sound like a massive update for the iPad, but that's hardly surprising, given the annual upgrade cycle. Still, with a bigger screen, USB-C and good riddance to the home button, it would still offer plenty for anyone looking for a budget tablet.

Of course, at the time of writing there still hasn't been any confirmation from Apple that an iPad event (or press release) is on the horizon, but rest assured all the news and any leaks about a prospective new tablet will appear on this page they surface.

