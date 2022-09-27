New iPad Pro (2022): release date news, price, features and spec leaks

The iPhone 14 might have only just gone on sale, but the speculation is there’s going to be another Apple event in October where new iPads, including an all-new iPad Pro (2022), and potentially a new entry-level iPad (2022) will be announced.

We loved the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), giving it five-stars in our review, so we at What Hi-Fi? are eagerly anticipating a refreshed version of this fantastic tablet. So, as October approaches, we’ve collected all the information about what we can expect from a new iPad Pro.

As we get more details, we’ll update this page, so stay tuned, and read on to learn everything you need to know about the latest version of Apple's flagship tablet.

iPad Pro (2022) rumours at a glance

New 11-inch and 12.9-inch models

Wireless charging (and possible MagSafe support and reverse charging)

Apple M2 chip could feature

New port for what could be updated accessories

Minor improvements to camera and battery life

12.9-inch predicted price around $1199 / £1049 / AU$1649

11-inch predicted price around $899 / £719 / AU$1199

We don’t have official word, but the expectation is that a new iPad Pro will get announced in October at an Apple event, with pre-orders going live around a week after the announcement, with the tablet going on sale a few weeks later.

This follows Apple’s general timeline with new products in terms of announcement/release scheduling and would mirror the iPad Pro (2021)’s launch. Last year’s Pro was announced on 20th April, pre-orders went live on 30th April, and the full release came a month later on 21st May.

Many different leaks and rumors corroborate the idea that we’ll be seeing new iPads by the end of the year, like Logitech listings referencing new iPads being spotted (opens in new tab) or famed Apple insider Mark Gurman predicting we’d see new iPads in 2022 (opens in new tab), which would line up nicely with an October reveal and a November launch.

Apple announces its events generally a few weeks before they happen, and the company is famously tight-lipped about what’s going to be announced beforehand, so in all likelihood, we can expect an event announcement soon without any further details until the event itself.

In terms of time, Apple events tend to stick to a pretty strict schedule, being held at California’s Apple Park headquarters and starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 4am AEST. Catching the stream of an Apple event is always easy – if there is an event, you'll be able to find it directly on Apple’s website and YouTube channel.

There are rumours going around that claim Apple might actually skip an iPad event this year. According to Apple insider Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg (opens in new tab)), Apple may well skip another event this year and opt for a simpler press release instead. Upcoming hardware, according to Gurman, isn't a "major departure" for Apple, so the company might not bother with a big event for some iterative upgrades.

iPad Pro (2022) price

iPad Pro is a premium product, even for Apple, and the trend is that as Apple packs in more and more tech each year into iPad Pro, prices go up. Apple has slashed prices on new iPads before but the current belief is that an iPad Pro (2022) will cost about the same or a bit more than last year’s model.

For context, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) launched at $999 / £969, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) launched at $1099 / £999, so if we get a similar price increase with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022), we could expect it to launch at around $1199 / £1049.

In general, U.S. pricing for iPad Pro tends to be a bit more aggressive than the U.K., so if you’re an American, you may well see a larger price increase. In Australia, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) launched at AU$1649, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) also launched at AU$1649, so we'd expect a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) to cost about AU$1649.

Of course, nothing is confirmed just yet, but it’s a safe bet that this year’s iPad Pro is not going to be significantly cheaper than last year’s, nor are we expecting a massive price increase.

iPad Pro (2022) design

We aren’t expecting much in the way of massive changes to the design of a new iPad Pro, but there are a number of smaller changes that have been rumoured.

First, Mark Gurman ( via Bloomberg (opens in new tab) ) has suggested we’ll see iPad Pro move to a glass back in the name of wireless charging support, which would be a fairly substantial change to the tablet’s rear end, though it’s less than a radical redesign. Gurman also noted it’s possible we see reverse wireless charging on a new iPad Pro; however, this is reportedly only in the testing phase.

Rumors have also been mounting that a new four-pin connector will appear on iPad Pro (2022) (opens in new tab) that helps to support wireless charging or connects to a new series of accessories. Some have speculated that this new port could be used to power accessories connected to iPad Pro’s Thunderbolt port.

Other rumours claim Apple will introduce a notch on iPad Pro, while rumours about iPad Pro moving to an OLED display (opens in new tab) have been circulating for years. A notch is, technically, possible, but there isn’t much evidence out there to suggest it's coming with iPad Pro (2022) just yet. OLED iPads, though, do seem like an inevitability, considering Apple’s reliance on OLED tech with iPhone; however, the current speculation is that we’re a few years away from seeing OLED iPads actually released .

iPad Pro (2022) screen

If, as expected, an OLED screen doesn't materialise, we are likely to be left with a similar display to the one used on the current model. The 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) came with an LED-backlit IPS display, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) came with a mini-LED backlit IPS display.

However, using a similar display isn't necessarily a bad thing. We said the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) had “stunning picture quality” noting the viewing experience was punchy, crisp, and dynamic.

Some have speculated that the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) will also come with a mini-LED display, but Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple isn’t planning on introducing new mini-LED devices this year (opens in new tab) and this has been reiterated by analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab).

iPad Pro (2022) features

In terms of features, in general, don’t expect iPad Pro (2022) to be a revolution. The expected highlights of Apple’s latest most powerful tablet are wireless charging (and/or perhaps MagSafe charging) and the inclusion of the M2 chip.

Wireless charging support would make sense if the new Pro gets a glass back panel and Apple’s been increasingly pushing wireless charging and MagSafe support, so iPad getting the same treatment makes some sense.

Apple’s M2 chip being included in iPad Pro (2022) is probably the safest bet there is, considering the current version uses the M1 chip. On paper, performance gains from the M1 to the M2 chip are pretty slight, mostly coming down to a pretty light boost in CPU clock speed alongside two added GPU cores but we won't know how this translates until we see it in action.

With the rumored inclusion of a new four-pin port on iPad Pro (2022), many speculate this could tie into new accessories for iPad Pro, like a new Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil. We think it's unlikely to enable a fantastic new feature, like supporting the much-rumoured Apple VR headset.

Battery life is expected to improve on iPad Pro (2022), but it’s unclear if there will be a larger battery or if efficiencies brought by Apple’s M2 chip will allow for the same battery to last a little longer. We got around 10 hours of battery life on iPad Pro (2021), which isn’t terrible, but any improvements would obviously be well received.

iPad Pro (2022) camera

The camera setup of iPad Pro (2022) isn’t expected to be radically different than that of previous versions, though we could see some incremental upgrades. The current model sports a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultrawide camera. Given iPhone 14 opts for two 12MP cameras, including the same configuration on a new Pro wouldn't be a huge surprise.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much in the way of rumours to suggest a new iPad Pro will see the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island or the iPhone 14 Pro’s three-camera system. Though, rumors swirling about the new model including a notch might suggest that its front-facing camera might receive an upgrade.

iPad Pro (2022) initial thoughts

To reiterate, there are no official details on a new iPad Pro just yet but if it is announced it is likely to be Apple’s most powerful iPad yet.

If the predicted upgrades like a more powerful chip, wireless charging, new accessories, and minor improvements to battery life and the camera come to fruition, you might not feel the need to upgrade from the 2021 model.

Then again, if you’ve been considering an iPad Pro and want the very top model in terms of on-paper performance, the iPad Pro (2022) will probably be the one to grab. Of course, we’ll be keeping this page updated with more news, rumours and leaks as they appear, so stay tuned as the anticipation around a potential new iPad Pro continues to build.

