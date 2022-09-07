iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: which should you buy?

It's that time of year again: the summer's wrapping up, the leaves are starting to take on some color, and there's another iPhone coming out. This year, it's iPhone 14, which comes just about a year after we got iPhone 13.

Like always, a lot is going to either remain the same or feel similar with the iPhone 14, but at the same time, you're getting new features, more powerful hardware, and better performance, according to Apple.

We haven't gotten our hands on an iPhone 14 just yet, so we can't give an official review (though stay tuned for that in the coming weeks), but tons of information about the iPhone 14 has been revealed, so we're here to tell you how we think the newest iPhone stacks up against last year's model.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: price

iPhone 13 launched starting at $799 / £779 while iPhone 14 will retail starting at $799 / £849. For those in the U.S., the price has remained the same, while if you're in the U.K. you'll get to enjoy a modest price increase of £70.

In general, these price figures match up, outside of that U.K. price increase, so most won't be paying significantly more for an iPhone 14 over last year's model.

iPhone 14 can be pre-ordered starting 9th September, while it will hit store shelves just a little later on 14th September. This is a fairly standard release window for iPhone, so nothing surprising here.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: design

iPhone 13 didn't change much in the way of iPhone's core design as compared to iPhone 12, and the story is largely the same for iPhone 14, without there being any major changes to the look and feel of iPhone 14. While less exciting than a reinvention, the iPhone 13 looked great, so there isn't much to complain about.

Though, this is in contrast to the more expensive iPhone 14 models, like the Pro and Pro Max, that both sport a new front design with a new TrueDepth camera. Unfortunately, the base iPhone 14 is not getting these redesigns and improvements as well, but what we're getting won't disappoint.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: screen

The comparison here is once again pretty simple: on both iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 you're getting the same Super Retina XDR display with Dolby Vision support. Same, once again, might sound a bit uninspiring, but we thought the iPhone 13's display looked fantastic, so seeing it again is no great shame. Though, 120Hz support would have been nice.

Since we're getting the same display, you can expect superb colors, excellent blacks courtesy of OLED, and a bright, punchy representation in general, like we saw on iPhone 13. Regardless of what you're watching on iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, it's going to look great, thanks to Apple's continued dedication to image quality.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: power

Yet again, Apple has outdone itself and built the most powerful iPhone ever with iPhone 14, which won't come as much of a surprise considering that iPhones get more powerful every year. This year, you get Apple's A15 Bionic chip that comes with a 5-core GPU and a 6-core CPU alongside the 16-core Neural Engine. Apple promises a 15% increase in GPU power with iPhone 14 for the gamers out there.

Though, we are starting to see a decrease in the huge performance differentials we've traditionally seen gen-on-gen with iPhone, as iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 both use a 6-core CPU and Apple isn't even talking about the performance differential in terms of CPU power from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14. While more powerful, we don't expect iPhone 14 to blow iPhone 13 out of the water.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: camera

In terms of cameras, here is one category where iPhone 14 is reportedly going to massively outclass iPhone 13. With the iPhone 14 you're going to get a 12MP camera with a larger, faster aperture that Apple claims improves low-light performance by an impressive 49%. The ultrawide camera makes a return in iPhone 14, and the TrueDepth camera on iPhone 14 is getting 43% better in low-light environments.

As far as video goes, iPhone 14 is introducing 'Action Mode' that features improved video stabilization for what Apple promises to be smoother video. Plus, you'll be able to shoot in Dolby Vision and HDR on iPhone 14, making it a sweet choice for all those budding videographers out there looking to make movies for cheap.

While not particularly relevant for the average, casual photographer, these are some fairly substantial improvements to the camera on iPhone, so if you're big into photo quality, you may want to opt for the iPhone 14 over the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: battery

Battery life is getting an increase with iPhone 14, thanks to more efficient processing courtesy of the A15 chip. Accordingly, we're expecting the best battery life we've seen on iPhone yet, but Apple hasn't released specific figures thus far, so we don't know the exact details.

However, iPhone 13 had 19 hours of video playback or 75 hours of audio playback of battery life, and Apple promises us an improvement to battery life with the iPhone 14, so we can reasonably expect these numbers to increase, but by how much, we'll have to see. Plus, the battery life on iPhone 13 was already competitive, so if it's improving, suffice it to say that'll be well-received.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: early verdict

This year's iPhone, on paper, is better than the iPhone 13, considering all of the tech is either improved or the same as it was on iPhone 13. You'll have to wait for our full review later on this year for a final verdict, but you could reasonably expect the iPhone 14 to be the better buy over the iPhone 13, especially if you're in the U.S. where the price isn't changing.

With a more powerful processor, better GPU, nicer camera, and improved battery life over an already excellent predecessor, the iPhone 14 is set to be a powerful, capable smartphone, much like its older brothers. Stay tuned for our full review as well as an in-depth comparison between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14!

