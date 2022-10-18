Apple's 10th generation iPad (2022) is finally official. Cupertino made the announcement earlier today, highlighting the new tablet's "all-new" design and "vibrant" (eye-searingly bright) colours.

The big news, however, is that its Liquid Retina display is up from 10.2- to 10.9-inches. That's the same size display as the current Apple iPad Air (5th Generation).

The iPad (10th Generation) also gains a Touch ID button on the side, the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPad Air, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 5G on cellular models and a USB-C port.

The cameras have had a tickle, too. There's an ultra-wide 12MP front camera located on the "landscape edge" of the iPad for improved video calling, plus a 12MP back camera capable of capturing 4K video.

Apple announced the new iPad alongside an all-new, two-piece Magic Keyboard Folio, a new Apple TV 4K with A15 Bionic chip, and a next-gen iPad Pro (2022) said to be "supercharged" with the same M2 chip found in the Macbook Air.

The new iPad is available to order from today, with availability in stores beginning Wednesday, 26th October.

We like the current 9th gen iPad (2021) a lot, awarding it five stars for its "excellent picture quality" and "refined sound", so it'll be interesting to see how the new model matches up to rivals.

Apple sounds very confident in its claim that the A14 Bionic chip means the new iPad is "up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet", but we hope to bring you a full review in the near future...

