The Apple TV 4K is about to become an even better streamer for home cinema enthusiasts

The Apple TV 4K is finally getting a long-awaited update for enhanced projector performance in an upcoming software update for tvOS. After a fairly lacklustre initial release of the software that included new screensaver options and the InSight feature for Apple TV+ Original programming, we're finally seeing an upgrade that will appease AV enthusiasts who have the streamer in their home cinema setups.

The option to adjust aspect ratios will be implemented with the release of tvOS 18.2, which is set to be released in early December. It will include native support for seven different aspect ratios and an automatic mode that will adapt the aspect ratio based on information received over HDMI. This update was first promised back in June with the announcement of tvOS 18; however, it was absent in the previous 18.1 update, which was released in September.

The included ratios are 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9 – all of which can be set manually to best suit your home cinema equipment. As FlatpanelsHD mentions, these ratios suit a wide range of projectors and displays. 2.39:1, for example, is an aspect ratio most commonly associated with cinema projectors, while 32:9 is found mostly on ultrawide gaming monitors.

Aside from the new aspect ratio options, this upcoming update will also add new screensaver options from Apple TV+ TV shows and movies, as well as screensavers based on the adorable cartoon dog Snoopy.

The update is expected to be released early next month, and it should automatically update providing you have the setting switched on in your system menu. If you need to install the update manually, simply follow these steps: navigate to the Settings app > click System > then click Software Updates > then select download and install.

MORE:

Read our full Apple TV 4K (2022) review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And check out our list of the best projectors

As well as the best media streamers