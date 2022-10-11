LG C2 OLED TV has over $450 off for Amazon Prime Day

LG OLED TVs have been juggernauts in the television world for a while, often topping the lists of best TVs, and the LG C2 is no different: it's one of the best sets money can buy, and during Prime Day you can now get a 55-inch C2 for just $1347 or 25% off (opens in new tab) at Amazon, while supplies last.

We at What Hi-Fi? loved the C2 OLED, giving it five-stars in our review. We said the C2 had a bright and punchy picture that still looked natural alongside an engaging sound and unbeatable gaming features on top of it all, making this TV a great fit for anybody who's willing to spend the cash.

LG C2 OLED Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 55-inch: $1800 $1347 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG's C2 is almost the perfect TV. It's brighter than many, manages brilliant, punchy image quality, and even boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could hope to have. At 25% off, the C2 won't even break the bank.

LG OLEDs have been the go-to TVs for many because of their reputation for delivering excellent image quality, near-flawless gaming performance, and even engaging audio from their built-in speakers, and LG's C2 doesn't disappoint in any of these regards.

More than anything else, the C2 is a great-looking TV. No matter what you're watching, content pops and looks bright, punchy, and dynamic with lots of contrast but rarely so much that you start to lose detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

For gamers, the C2 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets. These all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM, while the C2 also supports HGiG for even greater color accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

Audio on the C2 is another win, offering up a fairly punchy, dynamic listening experience that doesn't fail at projecting voices. Though, like almost always, we do recommend pairing a TV of this caliber with an external sound system, like a soundbar, if you have the cash to spare for an upgrade.

If you're in the market for an OLED television, you've probably already considered a C1, but now with this meaty Amazon sale, there's no reason you shouldn't treat yourself to a C2, if you can afford it.

MORE:

Check out our full LG C2 OLED TV review

As well as our list of the best OLEDs

And all the best 4K OLED TV deals