The Technics Tracks store is now live in the UK and Germany, offering CD-quality and high-res albums from artists such as alt-J, Bjork, The Doors and the Foo Fighters, to name a few.

Bjork's Vulnicura album is available in FLAC 24-bit/96kHz for £7.49, but most high-res albums appear to be priced around £12.99. CD-quality albums are available more cheaply and you can also buy individual tracks, which are priced between £1.50 and £2.50, depending on the bitrate.

Editorial content is also part of the service, with Technics Selections offering a number of playlists - from Alternative Classics to We Love Indie - and the Technics Spotlights series promising to "bring you closer to the artists". James Lavelle and Mick Glossop kick-off that feature.

The Technics Tracks store was originally announced back at IFA 2014, when the Technics brand announced its comeback with two new ranges of high-resolution hi-fi.

Technics Tracks claims to offer 'tens of thousands' of 24-bit/192kHz tracks, and 'hundreds of thousands' of 24-bit tracks too.

An "extensive collection" of 16-bit/44.1kHz, CD-quality tracks should also be available alongside the high-resolution content.

The store has been custom built by open digital music platform operator 7digital. Music bought through the Technics platform will be stored in a cloud locker, which will mean that you can download your tunes to more than one device – handy for those with both home and portable systems to satisfy.

The Technics Tracks download store will go up against the likes of HDtracks and Qobuz (which also offers a Qobuz streaming music service).

Technics Reference R1 series

Before the launch, David Preece, head of Technics brand strategy in Europe, said: "Technics Tracks will be a vital tool for us to deliver the perfect overall premium audio experience to our customers.

"Technics Tracks is a platform where listeners can not only download their favourite tracks in 24-bit quality but will also be a rich source of news and editorial content on hi-res audio releases."

7digital CEO, Simon Cole, added: "The re-launch of Technics really addresses the needs of audiophiles and anyone interested in high quality music experiences."

