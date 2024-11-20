Sony’s flagship Dolby Atmos speaker package is cheaper than ever – but I’ve spotted a better Black Friday bargain

If you’re looking for a great saving on a wireless Dolby Atmos sound system to upgrade your home cinema setup this Black Friday, chances are you’ve spotted the deal currently running on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad.

Specifically the one we covered earlier this week that lets you buy the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad at Sevenoaks for £1999, a £500 saving on its £2499 regular price.

And to be clear, that’s a cracking saving well worth considering if you’ve got cash to burn. But if like me and the sea of other people, with regular sized bank accounts and £2000 is still a little too rich for your blood, I have good news – there’s an excellent deal on the Quad’s predecessor, the five-star Sony HT-A9.

Specifically, VIP members can buy the Sony HT-A9 for £1399 at Richer Sounds, a £200 saving on its regular price. If you’re not a VIP don’t worry. All you have to do is sign up for a free account on Richer Sounds’ website to access the discount.

Sony HT-A9 was £1599 now £1399 at Richer Sounds (save £200) The Sony HT-A9 may not be Sony’s latest wireless surround sound system, but having directly compared it to the brand’s newer Quad system, we can personally confirm it’s still a fantastic option for people that want cable free Atmos. Five stars.

Why recommend the HT-A9 being despite it being older and not getting as big of a discount as the newer Bravia Theatre Quad you ask? The reason is simple: the HT-A9 is still a fantastic performer, to the point our home cinema editor, Tom Parsons, continues to use one at home.

He even penned an oped detailing how he found comparing the HT-A9 to the Quad when we got the newer model in for review earlier this year.

The short version is that though neither are perfect, with both suffering from slightly weak low end, and the Quad’s undeniably bringing some performance benefits, the HT-A9 still offer wonderfully bright, entertaining and detailed surround sound.

They are also equally easy to set up and have the same wireless functionality that lets you create a Dolby Atmos surround sound package using four satellite speakers that connect to a main box that’s plugged into your TV.

The Richer Sounds HT-A9 deal is also particularly enticing as it offers an additional £150 saving when you purchase the system with one of its additional subwoofers, letting you easily strengthen its low end performance.

This is why holistically, while the Quads are a great price at the moment, I’d recommend any home cinema fan looking for wireless Atmos at least consider opting for the older HT-A9 before parting with their cash.

On the off chance neither tickles your fancy, make sure to check out our best soundbar deals guide, where we’ve flagged solid savings on a number of the top performing Dolby Atmos soundbars we recommend.

