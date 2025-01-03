Samsung and Google's Dolby Atmos rival will finally launch this year, but there's a catch

After years of speculation and rumours, Samsung and Google's answer to Dolby Atmos will officially launch in 2025. Announced ahead of CES 2025, the pair have revealed when we can expect to see (or, in this case, hear) the new audio format, which devices will support it, and which service will be the first to use it.

Initially rumoured in 2020 and revealed to a greater extent in 2023, this long-awaited, open-source alternative to Dolby's immersive audio format is set to launch this year after it was initially expected to launch in 2024, which evidently didn't happen.

Now titled Eclipsa Audio, the immersive audio format – previously referred to as Project Caviar and IAMF (immersive Audio Model and Formats) – will reportedly be available on all Samsung 2025 models, including the entry-level LCD models and the premium Neo QLED, QD-OLED, and 8K sets.

Google has revealed that YouTube will be the first platform to gain support for the audio format, which will allow users on the platform to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio. However, if viewers want to experience their favourite content creator's videos with the immersive audio format enabled, they'll need to have a 2025 Samsung TV to do so. Obviously, we'd like to see Eclipsa Audio on movie and TV streaming services such as Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Eclipsa Audio completes the Dolby-busting duo, joining HDR10+ to rival Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision respectively. Unfortunately, support seems to be very limited as of now, however, these are early days and we expect to see more TVs, soundbars and services to pick up support for the audio format in the future.

