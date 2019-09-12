Apple TV Plus originals will support 4K, Dolby Vision and Atmos

While we were grateful for Apple's TV Plus pricing and release date announcement during its iPhone 11 event earlier this week, we were still left itching to know what video and audio formats the forthcoming video streaming service would support.

That itch has been scratched today, mind, as Apple has listed such specs on its TV Plus support page, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

"You can watch Apple originals in 4K HDR / Dolby Vision and most titles also offer Dolby Atmos sound," it reads. We're relieved albeit not surprised – after all, much of Apple's hardware supports the two video technologies.

Apple's Dolby Vision-supported devices span every iPhone since and including the iPhone 8. The iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) also support Dolby's HDR format, with the latter two models also able to play Vision content to a compatible connected display or television..



Of course, the Apple TV 4K video streamer, which also supports a 4K resolution, can be added to that list, while Vision content can be played through any Vision-compatible TV that has also AirPlay 2 support.

Of those compatible devices, the Apple TV 4K, iPhone XR and later, 11‑inch iPad Pro, and 12.9‑inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) will also be able to take advantage of titles with Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

The Apple TV Plus support page also confirms that you can download content to an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac to watch offline.

