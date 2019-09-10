Apple TV Plus launches on 1st November at £4.99/month

Apple has kicked off its 2019 iPhone event by confirming the pricing and release date of its highly anticipated, Netflix-rivalling video streaming service, Apple TV+.

The first shows will go live on the Apple TV app (available on iPhones, iPads and Apple TV streamers) on 1st November, with more content added each month.

But the best news: Apple TV+ only costs £4.99/$4.99 per month – and that subscription can be used by the whole family (up to six members). When you buy any iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV, you'll get a one-year subscription included for free too.

Current owners of all the above devices won't miss out either - you'll be able to sign up to a seven-day free trial too.

If you own a device with the Apple TV app, you can start watching trailers and adding specific Apple TV Plus series and movies to Up Next and you'll be notified when they become available.

The film and TV streaming service, which promises a feast of original and exclusive Apple content, will launch in over 100 countries. No word on video or audio specs at the moment. Will 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos be a surprise saved for a later date, or will they simply be revealed at launch?

Apple's also revealed that at launch, most series will premier with three episodes, with a new one going live each week. Full seasons of some series will all drop at once.

Seconds prior to the announcement, Apple debuted the worldwide premiere trailer for its upcoming Jason Momoa-starring See, a post-apocalyptic drama set in a dystopian world without human sight – and it looked pretty spectacular from where we were sitting.

MORE:

Apple confirms iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with triple-camera, Atmos and 4K

Apple TV Plus streaming service: everything you need to know