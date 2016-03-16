According to Digital TV Europe, Herm made the announcement at the Connected TV Summit in London.

Currently, BT Sport Ultra HD is your only way to enjoy a 4K live broadcast in the UK, but the 4K landscape could soon have a different look - and now Sky has made its intentions clear.

And with the recent launch of Sky Q, it's a natural next step for the company to provide 4K content as part of its premium subscription offering.

Sky has promised to launch the "UK's most comprehensive Ultra High Definition service", so while a dedicated 4K sports channel may seem an obvious place to start, in line with the start of the football season, it's a fair bet Sky's offering will include a wider range of 4K content and perhaps even 4K on-demand.

Herm also revealed Sky is planning to launch voice control for Sky Q in the near future, and that a new Now TV box is also in the pipeline. In a first for the diminutive streaming box it's set to get its own built-in digital TV tuner.

