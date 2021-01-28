Skullcandy launches £99 noise-cancelling wireless earbuds to rival Apple AirPods

Skullcandy's first-ever pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling have just landed in the UK. The Skullcandy Indy ANC boast modes for music, movies and podcasts, 19-hour (total) battery life and Tile tracking tech.

The budget earbuds hit shelves today at £99.99 (they're already available to buy in the US for $99.99) and promise IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Their noise-cancelling tech includes an 'Ambient Mode', so a quick tap-and-hold of the main sensor lets you have a conversation without removing the buds.

But even if you did, and you happened to lose one of them, finding it should be pretty easy. Like the firm's Push Ultra earbuds, the Indy ANC feature Tile Bluetooth finding technology in case you ever misplace them, meaning you can 'ring' the lost buds using the free Tile app.

In terms of battery life, the Indy ANC are said to provide five hours of playback per charge, with the carry case providing an additional 14 hours. This makes for a grand total of 19 hours with noise-cancelling turned on, and up to 32 hours without. A quick 10-minute charge provides enough charge for a couple of hours of listening.

Finally, there's also the option to set up a 'Personal Sound' profile in the Skullcandy app. The app runs you through a quick hearing test with the aim of optimising the audio to suit your ears.

If you're in the market for an affordable alternative to the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3, the Skullcandy Indy ANC could be just the ticket. They're available now from Skullcandy in True Black, priced £99.99.

