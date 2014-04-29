Rhyl has become the 200th location to be added to EE's 4G network after the communications provider rolled out super-fast mobile broadband to a further 13 towns across the UK.

Individuals and businesses in all 13 locations are now able to take advantage of EE's 4G network, which has been expanded to cover nearly three quarters of the UK population.

MORE: EE expands 4G coverage to 160 UK locations by Christmas 2013

According to EE, its switch-on requirements mean that towns and cities aren't confirmed as "4GEE towns" until 80 per cent of the local area is covered.

The other new "4GEE towns" are Armadale, Bishop Auckland, Brighouse, Cumbernauld, Hamilton, Kirkintilloch, Larne, Newry, Peterlee, Staines, Stockton-on-Tees and Washington.

MORE: Read all our smartphone reviews

Olaf Swantee, CEO of EE, said more than 2 million people now use EE 4G, which "means that the UK’s mobile digital infrastructure is now ahead of many other nations".

"Hitting this landmark highlights that 4G from EE is available wherever people need it – at home, at work, or enjoying the sunshine on the beach in Rhyl, our 200th town."

MORE: Best smartphones to buy in 2014

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+