£300 off a five-star Cambridge Audio amp – this could be the best Prime Day hi-fi deal so far

Amazon has cut the price of the formerly Award-winning Cambridge Audio CXA81 integrated amplifier by a third, and we're convinced that it's one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. The five-star amp is down from its original test price of £999 to just £699 at Amazon and £799 at Richer Sounds, a potential saving of £300 if you want to go for the juiciest deal possible.

We don't necessarily see frequent Cambridge Audio deals, but when a drop comes, it can often be pretty substantial. This one is a third-off at Amazon, though, outstripping the small drops you might expect to see throughout the year and making it supremely appealing to anyone looking to get a very good amplifier at a stunning price.

Best Cambridge Audio CXA81 Prime Day deal

Cambridge Audio CXA81 was £999 now £699 at Amazon (save £300) Is this the best hi-fi deal of Prime Day so far? The Cambridge Audio CXA81 is a former Award-winner in its given category, a superb amplifier that we said "set a new baseline for integrated amps at this price". What greater incentive could you need to enjoy a healthy £300 saving?

Five stars

Deal also at Richer Sounds (£799)

While there is a newer CXA81 MK II model out on the market, the original integrated amplifier remains a stunning buy. It only came out in late 2022, too, so don't think you're being fobbed off with a piece of outdated tech that still uses a small hamster running inside a wheel to power it.

Central to our recommendation of the CXA81 is how it performs sonically. As we made clear in our review, it's an immensely assured performer that seems to grab hold of music and shape it into something great. As we wrote at the time, "confidence is key to the CXA81’s performance, hammering out staccato rhythmic patterns with assured conviction, snapping in time and allowing its expert handling of alternately loud and soft beats to lock in a groove. Above it, a full-bodied and expressive midrange deals out melodies that are given space to soar, yet still sound definitively part of a musical whole".

The CXA81 houses a superior ESS Sabre ES9016K2M DAC and improved USB input that supports audio of up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256, while the amp's S/PDIF coaxial input is capable of handling files up to 24-bit/192kHz. The Cambridge's pair of optical connections can handle 96kHz, and while you don't get much in the way of digital inputs, you do receive pre-amp and subwoofer outs as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and space for two speakers. Bluetooth streaming is also available via a built-in aptX HD receiver, but you will need to attach a separate dongle to get fully connected.

We claimed in our review of the time that, based on its sonic performance and excellent usability, this is "an amplifier that could last for as long as you wish – probably until you’re ready to spend a fair amount more on a significant upgrade". Nothing has changed in that regard, even with a sequel now taking on the mantle. Interested in the only amp you may ever need? Seek it out at Amazon or Richer Sounds now.

