Outrageous! The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is almost half price

Need a new TV? If the answer's yes, take a look at Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED TV now that it's down to just £419.97 at Amazon. In our 50-inch Omni QLED review, we gave this TV five stars for overall impressive video quality, lots of features, and decent audio performance. If you're looking for a value-focused TV, make sure to give Amazon's Omni QLED a look.

The world of budget TVs is very competitive, from Roku to Amazon and everyone in between, so user experience and feature set are important. And Amazon clearly knows that. Its Fire TVs offer convenience and usability alongside competitive features, prices and specs. The Omni QLED series of Fire TVs is no different in these respects.

55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV deal

With this 55-inch Omni QLED, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, you'll also get to enjoy Amazon's own Fire TV operating system, too – ideal if you're an Amazon Prime or Amazon device user.

When it comes to gaming, the Omni QLED does manage to offer up VRR, ALLM, and HDR10+, so even if it isn't a top-of-the-line 4K/120Hz set with the very best response times, this TV can definitely handle some casual next-gen gaming courtesy of a PS5 or Xbox Series X without any trouble at all.

If you're looking for a budget TV that doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of picture quality or features, this Omni QLED TV is worth paying close attention to thanks to this £330 discount at Amazon.

