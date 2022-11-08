OLED TV now 56% off! LG's 48-inch A2 drops to just $570 ahead of Black Friday

LG's entry-level 48-inch A2 OLED TV is currently at an unmissable price at Best Buy right now as part of its early Black Friday deals. The A2 is currently $569.99 (opens in new tab), down from its standard RRP of $1299.99, which is a huge saving of $730!

We haven't tested the LG A2 OLED but considering its C2 sibling swept the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022, we imagine that the A2 should keep some of the C2's pedigree at a cheaper price point. The A2 has an OLED panel with slim bezels and is powered by LG's α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and webOS 22 operating system.

Onboard movie streaming comes from the likes of Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video and you even get LG's Magic Remote with its Nintendo Wii-like pointer navigation.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 OLED 48-inch: $1299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) LG has a comprehensive suite of OLED TVs, with the A2 serving as its starter TV. We haven't tested the A2, but with a 4K OLED panel with Dolby Vision, alongside Dolby Atmos audio support, this sounds like a well-specced TV at a very tempting price.

At over half price, this LG A2 OLED deal is an absolute steal, and while it may not be as fully featured as other 2022 LG OLED ranges, the A2 still has plenty of features to impress.

The main difference here is that the A2 doesn't have the gaming chops found on the pricier C2, as it lacks HDMI 2.1. This means no 4K/120Hz support and no VRR, however, unless you're gaming on the latest batch of next-gen consoles, this shouldn't put you off.

The A2 is also full to the brim with Dolby support, whether that's Dolby Vision IQ for enhanced HDR visuals (HDR10 and HLG are also supported) or Dolby Atmos for spatial sound. Speaking of sound, the A2 has a 5.1.2 speaker setup with Virtual Surround support.

LG also includes its Dynamic Tone Mapping software found throughout its OLED range here too for real-time contrast adjustment. While there are certainly more powerful, sharper, and fully featured sets on the market, this TV is the perfect place for a budding AV enthusiast to start - especially considering how low the price is.

Black Friday might be just around the corner, but if you wanted to take advantage of this huge saving right now, we couldn't blame you! This deal could be tough to beat...

