Shopping for a soundbar alternative? This stunning hi-fi deal has £400 off a five-star Naim wireless speaker with HDMI ARC
A big saving on an amazing all-in-one
The superb Naim Mu-so 2nd generation wireless speaker system is a great example of a flexible yet sophisticated all-in-one set-up. First and foremost, it is a hi-fi system, but it can also connect to your TV via HDMI and boost your flatscreen's sound so you get levels of sophistication, detail and refinement well above what any TV can deliver.
And it is available for just £899 at John Lewis, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, which marks a saving of more than 20 per cent.
We originally tested the Naim Mu-so 2 in 2019 at £1299, but it dropped to £1149 in 2023 and hit £899 during the Black Friday sales. The fact that it has settled at this price (for now, at least) gives you a great opportunity to save big on this superb five-star speaker.
Naim Mu-so 2 was £1149 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £250)
Despite growing competition, the Naim Mu-so 2nd generation continues to lead the pack thanks to its rich, powerful sound, comprehensive features and a user-friendly app. If you’re looking for one hugely capable unit to handle all things audio, this is a great place to start. Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson are also including a free optional grille worth £69. Five stars
Deal also at John Lewis, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson
Remaining just as cutting-edge with streaming smarts (and its gorgeous looks) today as it was during its launch, the Mu-so 2 offers wireless streaming via a variety of methods (AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect and Bluetooth), physical connectivity (including HDMI ARC and 3.5mm), six custom-made drivers and a huge 450W of total power.
In our Mu-so 2 review, we gave it five stars across the board for sound, features, and build. In particular, we noted its comprehensive feature list, great all-in-one design, and its rich, rhythmic, insightful sound.
The Naim Mu-so 2 allows you to stream hi-res audio via UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) and access all of your favourite music through AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth and built-in Chromecast. It's now Roon Ready, too.
Alongside this, there are USB, optical, and 3.5 mm inputs offering flexibility when it comes to connecting sources such as a CD player. An HDMI ARC socket was also added to this model, allowing users to connect their TV set to pass through high-quality audio from Blu-rays and streaming services. This means you can use the Mu-so 2 both as a great hi-fi streaming system and as a soundbar alternative to boost movie soundtracks.
The Naim app is updated and slick to use, you can create multi-room systems with other compatible Naim networked products, and we still adore using that stunning, illuminated touch-sensitive dial for changing volume, sources and playback.
Sonically, it remains a punchy, powerful, attention-grabbing beast. The bass performance is hefty and controlled, it can go very loud and fill a large room with dynamic sound, and there's rhythmic agility.
The Mu-so 2 is still a big, fun performer that we have no problem recommending. We've tested many more all-in-one systems and versatile wireless speakers since then – the five-star Ruark R410, Sonos Era 300 and Sonus Faber Omnia for instance – but the Mu-so 2 still sounds fantastic and remains a firm recommendation.
And with this significant price reduction in place, this superb £899 deal at Sevenoaks on an equally superb premium system isn't one you should ignore.
