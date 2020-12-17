OLED TV deal: save £700 on Panasonic's 65-inch HZ980 4K flatscreen

Looking for a new OLED TV to get you through the packed Christmas Day TV schedule? Currys has just the thing – it's knocked hundreds of pounds off two Panasonic OLEDs, making the cutting-edge screen tech available at heavily discounted prices.

Both models are in the Panasonic HZ980 series, which launched in June as a more affordable version of the flagship HZ2000 line. The 55in HZ980 is now just £1149, and the 65in £1699 – savings of £650 and £700, respectively. Merry Christmas indeed.

Panasonic TX-65HZ980B £2399 £1699 at Currys (save £700)

There's a whopping £700 off the RRP of the 65in model, which is a hefty saving by anyone's standards. It's also one of the few models to support all four types of HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG. You can also save £650 on the 55in version, the TX-55HZ980B.View Deal

Despite its more modest price, the HZ980 series shares many of the premium features of its siblings, including Panasonic's flagship HCX PRO picture processor and support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

It also boasts HDMI 2.1 ports, with the specification's eARC support allowing the TVs to send sound directly to compatible AV receivers and soundbars.

So, what's the catch? The HZ980 doesn't have the Smooth Motion Drive Pro processing found in the HZ1000, or the swivel stand design of its more expensive siblings. Nor does the range boast the HZ1500 and HZ2000's built-in Dolby Atmos speaker systems with upward-firing height speakers.

Understandably, the HZ980 screens opt for the standard 4K OLED panel found in the HZ1000 and HZ1500, as opposed to the Professional Edition 4K OLED panel in the flagship HZ2000. But at these reduced prices, we're not complaining - these deals are still worth a closer look.

