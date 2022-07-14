NuraTrue Pro are the world's first aptX Lossless wireless earbuds – now on Kickstarter

You're looking at the world's first aptX Lossless wireless earbuds. The NuraTrue Pro (opens in new tab) are the follow-up to last year's NuraTrue, and are the first to promise CD-quality sound streamed to a pair of true wireless earbuds.

aptX Lossless is Qualcomm's technology that promises to stream audio over Bluetooth at a bitrate of 16-bit 44.1kHz. Until now, that's been unprecedented over wireless. More streaming services are offering lossless audio – including Amazon Music, Apple Music and (soon, hopefully) Spotify – meaning increased demand for wireless headphones that support lossless.

The downside? At present, there are no source devices that support this audio codec. But we're sure some will arrive soon.

aptX Lossless does entail some compression, but according to Qualcomm the audio files will be "mathematically bit-for-bit exact, with no loss of the audio file".

The NuraTrue Pro also boast active noise-cancellation, spatial audio and multipoint, so you can connect them wirelessly to two devices at once. Battery life is a very healthy eight hours from the buds themselves, or a total of 32 hours using the charging case.

They also offer personalised sound – a staple of Nura's headphones.

At time of writing, they've soared past their funding goal, raising over $1.6m of a $20,000 target. All being well, they should ship this winter.

