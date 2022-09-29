Nothing's next wireless earbuds will be called the Ear (Stick)

Fashion-forward brand Nothing has a new pair of wireless earbuds in the works, and they've been spotted on video. The Nothing Ear (Stick) look very similar to the Nothing Ear (1) but in a fancy new case.

The case is cylindrical like a tube of lipstick. Nothing showed off the Ear (Stick) recently at the launch of Asian-American fashion designer Chet Lo's new spring/summer range during London Fashion Week – but thanks to an Instagram post (opens in new tab), we've seen the buds in the flesh, too.

(Image credit: Errolson Hugh / Instagram)

The post was from Errolson Hugh, who owns Berlin-based design brand Acronym (us neither). The video shows the earbuds being spun around to align with the open section of the case for easy removal.

According to an FCC listing (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)), the buds will have Bluetooth 5.2 for multiple device pairing, a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging, while each bud will have a 36mAh battery and the charging case 350mAh. Which sounds quite similar to the Ear (1).

The Ear (1) only scored three stars in our review. Let's hope their successors can improve on that.

