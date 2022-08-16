Nakamichi's insane 9.2.4 Dolby Atmos soundbar is reduced by $250 in the Labor Day sales

There are straightforward soundbars that strive to improve your TV sound, and there are more premium models that promise immersive audio in your living room. And then there's the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra.

This flagship soundbar package from the Japanese audio specialists delivers a massive 9.2.4 channels of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound with dual 10-inch subwoofers and four surround speakers.

The best part? This premium soundbar system is currently discounted by $250 in the Labor day sales, bringing it down to a more accessible $1650 (opens in new tab), and while it may not be the most inexpensive soundbar in today's sales, it's undoubtedly got the most impressive, feature-packed spec.

It boasts the company's all-new Spatial Surround Elevation (SSE) Max technology, supercharged speaker drivers and amplifier hardware, eARC connectivity, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Dolby Vision and, for the first time ever, Bluetooth 5 with Qualcomm aptX HD support.

The exhaustive number of features and drivers included with the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra is probably due to its unconventional product development. Nakamichi actually collaborated with its customers through surveys and beta tests, analysing over 5000 reviews to understand the upgrades and features that consumers most wanted for the 2022 model.

To future-proof connectivity, HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) enables the soundbar to receive lossless Dolby TrueHD audio coupled with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to a TV. With 3 HDMI 2.1 inputs, multiple devices can be conveniently connected to the soundbar also.

The fully upgraded soundbar houses custom-designed extended range twin-cone drivers, silk dome surround effects tweeters and high output amplifiers to boast smooth, powerful, crystal-clear sound, ensuring every audience member has the best seat in the house. Meanwhile, the dual 10-inch subwoofers have all-new high output amplifiers and upgraded drivers. Lastly, the quad modular surround speakers boast silk dome tweeters and extended range twin-cone drivers too.

If you're in the market for something a little more affordable then the rest of Nakamichi's Shockwafe line-up is also discounted, including a massive $302 saving on the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE. Now priced at $1198 (opens in new tab), the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 SSE has the same gargantuan channel count as the flagship model but with different driver materials, processors and slightly less amplification power.

Meanwhile, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 SSE has a saving of $202, bringing it down to $898 (opens in new tab), while the Shockwafe Pro 7.1 SSE is reduced by $52, making it $748. (opens in new tab)

Want to know the precise difference between all the models? Check out Nakamichi's soundbar comparison tool (opens in new tab) to help you choose the model that's right for you.

The Nakamichi Labor day sale is on now and ends on the 5th of September.

