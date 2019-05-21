Naim Uniti systems get AirPlay 2 and optional DAB/FM module

AirPlay 2 was on the Naim Uniti range’s ‘coming soon’ list when we reviewed the Award-winning Uniti Atom and five-star Uniti Nova and Uniti Star at the tail end of last year - and now it has finally arrived.

The formidable trio are receiving the necessary firmware update today, following the Apple functionality becoming available on Naim’s Mu-so wireless speaker systems in November.

Apple’s technology allows owners of the supporting systems to play music directly from an Apple source - either individually, or in a multi-room capacity with other AirPlay 2-compatible products.

Other benefits of AirPlay 2 include improved audio buffering, integration with Siri voice control and multiple control access across iOS devices (a useful touch for multi-room streaming).

Naim has also introduced a good ol' optional DAB/FM module for the Uniti Star and Nova systems... because apparently having internet radio, UPnP (network streaming), built-in Spotify, Tidal and Chromecast support, aptX HD Bluetooth and a generous spread of analogue and digital inputs wasn’t enough!

From today, existing Uniti Star and Nova owners can have their players fitted with the module through a retailer for a sum of £150/$199, while future Uniti buyers can choose it as an optional extra with their purchase for the same price.

