The system will consist of a Sony XA5400ES as transport, a Naim DAC, Bonnec pre and power amplifiers and a set of limited edition Elac 234 bookshelf speakers.

As well as demonstrating its existing range of digital cables, Chord will also use the Manchester Show to launch and play the newest edition to the Sarum range of cables, a brand-new flagship digital model.

Tickets for the Chord Company demo will be available from the Chord stand in the Galileo Suite. Still convinced "digits are just digits"? Then this is one stand you have to visit.

Full details of the Manchester Show in our special blog

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook