Seeking a budget music streamer for your first hi-fi system? Check out this five-star Black Friday WiiM deal

In the market for a compact, entry-level music streamer to get you started in the wonderful world of separates hi-fi? You’re in luck. The WiiM Pro Plus music streamer – a certified What Hi-Fi? Award-winner – is back to its lowest price ever this Black Friday, falling from a meagre price of £219 to a quite astonishingly low £169 at Richer Sounds.

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The WiiM Pro Plus is the best affordable streamer to pass through our listening room in a good while, and certainly one of the finest network players at the £200 and under mark. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature, and while it was a steal at full price, £50 off makes it feel almost too good to be true.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner



Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

During our test time with the WiiM Pro Plus, we found the dinky little music streamer to be an immensely impressive performer given its price, size and relatively unknown provenance. It delivers a detailed, expressive, and organised sound that belies its relatively modest cost, all while serving up a well-defined and detailed soundstage.

Another standout feature of the Pro Plus is its versatility. It offers a range of connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. The small-scale streamer is compatible with popular services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, and more, making it a flexible choice for various streaming preferences.

The WiiM also impresses with its control app – an area where budget streamers often fall short, and we find the app intuitive, stable, and well-designed, enhancing the overall user experience. Under the hood, there is an AKM 4493SEQ DAC (capable of handling files up to 32-bit/768kHz), which allows it to make the most of high-resolution audio files. It also offers a range of digital and analogue inputs and outputs, so can integrate easily with various audio setups.

During our testing, we noted that while the Pro Plus isn't the most muscular-sounding device, it handles rhythms ably and presents a unified, well-integrated frequency range. Its performance across different file types and resolutions is consistently solid, showing a forgiving nature with lower-quality sources while still shining with high-resolution files, making it suitable for most listening situations.

The WiiM Pro Plus represents superb value at its full asking price, especially for those new to streaming and looking to get a quick, cost-effective system going during the sales. As we concluded in our review, "If you want to do better than this, it's going to cost you quite a lot more money."

MORE:

LIVE: I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

Budget bargain hunter? These are the best Black Friday deals under £100

Buying new music? I've searched for the best vinyl record and CD deals in the Amazon Black Friday sales

The 11 best Black Friday audio deals under £100: savings on Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds and more