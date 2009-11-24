As ever, the design is every bit as important as the performance, and the Individual Rack 110.30 certainly looks as easy on the eye as any shelving unit we've seen recently.

The front cover reveals a 'high-quality drawer element' with room for all sorts of discs on a lower shelf and your electronics on the upper shelf.

Whack your TV on top – Loewe suggests anything between 32 and 42in will be ideal on the 110cm long shelf – and hey presto. Cable integration is incorporated, too.

Joining the 110.30 is the 165.30, measuring in at, you might have guessed, a lengthier 165cms, and able to accomodate a TV up to 46in wide.

Both racks are available in chrome silver, high gloss black and high gloss white, and prices start from £1195.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter