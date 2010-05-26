The system has been tuned by Mr Mark Levinson and delivers a total of 1100W.

Wireless connectivity comes as standard, so the player can be hooked up to the internet to view online content such as YouTube through LG's NetCast portal, and enable viewing of BD-Live features on Blu-ray discs.

What's more, the HB965TZ can connect wirelessly to DLNA (Digital Living Network Alliance) compatible storage devices or computers, providing access to your digital media library of videos, photos etc.

It can also connect directly to an external hard drive with a USB cable and play back HD-quality DivX or MKV movie files.

The LG Sound Gallery has seven equaliser presets including Natural Plus, Game Equaliser, Night Mode, Clear Voice, Bass Blast, MP3 Upscaling and VSM Plus.

And there are two HDMI inputs for other devices such as games consoles, DVD recorders are satellite boxes.

