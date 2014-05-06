LG has announced that 70 per cent of its new 2014 TVs will feature the company's brand new webOS smart platform. webOS was acquired from Hewlett Packard in March 2013 together with many of the developers and engineers who were working on the operating system for HP computers.

The TV version of webOS has been designed from the ground up, which LG claims has allowed it to improve the user experience, with enhanced multitasking and greater engagement with the viewer.

We'll be bringing you our initial impressions on LG's new platform very soon, but in the meantime, you can find here a list of all LG's 2014 webOS TVs, plus pricing.

UB980V Series

84in £13,000

79in £8000

65in £4000

Features include:

Ultra HD (inc 4K HEVC decoder)

webOS

Harman Kardon speaker

5.2Ch 120W speaker system (84in)

5.2Ch 90W speaker system (79in)

4.2Ch 70W speaker system (65in)

Integrated Skype camera

Magic Remote

IPS panel

HDMI 2.0 x1

HDMI 1.4 x3

UB850V Series

55in £2000

49in £1500

Features include:

Ultra HD (inc 4K HEVC decoder)

webOS

2.0Ch speaker system

Integrated Skype camera

Magic Remote

IPS panel

HDMI 2.0 x1

HDMI 1.4 x3

JL9000 Series

60in £2200

55in £1700

49in £1400

Features include:

webOS

Cinema 3D

Cinema Screen Design

2.2Ch Speaker System

Magic Remote

Freeview HD

IPS panel

Built-in wi-fi

LB730V Series

65in £2500

60in £1800

55in £1350

47in £1050

42in £900

Features include:

webOS

Cinema 3D

Cinema Screen Design

2.1Ch speaker system

Magic remote

Freeview HD

IPS Panel

Built-in wi-fi

LB700V Series

55in £1300

47in £1000

42in £850

webOS

Cinema 3D

Cinema Screen Design

2.1Ch speaker system

Magic remote

Freeview HD

IPS Panel

Built-in wi-fi

LB650V Series

70in £TBC

60in £TBC

55in £1150

50in £1000

47in £850

42in £700

32in £550

Features include:

webOS

Cinema 3D

2.0Ch speaker system

Magic remote

Freeview HD

IPS Panel

Built-in wi-fi

HDMI x3

USB x3

LB630V Series

55in £1100

47in £800

42in £650

Features include:

webOS

2.0Ch speaker system

Freeview HD

IPS Panel

Built-in wi-fi

by Andy Madden

