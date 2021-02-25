Huge LG OLED deal: the 55-inch BX is now under £1000 and includes free true wireless headphones

LG’s most affordable OLED just got even cheaper. The OLED55BX is now under £1000 – that’s a massive £400 on its launch price – and it comes with free LG FN4 true wireless in-ear headphones, worth £70, if you buy from one of the links below.

The LG OLEDBX range was already one of the most budget-friendly OLED TVs available, comfortably undercutting models from the likes of Sony and Panasonic.

The BX models have a lot in common with the more premium CX range - Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG support, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 sockets (with support for eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 4K@120fps), and LG's AI Picture and AI sound processing.

Browse all the best TV deals

LG OLED TV deals

LG OLED55BX 55-inch OLED TV £1399 £999.00 at John Lewis

The 55-inch OLED is now £400 off the launch price and comes with free LG FN4 true-wireless in-ear headphones, worth £70. It's very rare to find any OLED TV for under £1000, let alone an LG. This is a serious bargain.View Deal

The main difference between the BX and its more expensive siblings such as the CX is its processor. While the CX has the newer Alpha 9 Gen 3, delivering more dark detail, richer colours and better motion, the BX still has the previous generation Alpha 7 Gen 3, also found in LG's 2019 OLEDs, including our favourite TV from that year, LG's C9.

If you take advantage of the new lower price at John Lewis, Currys, or Richer Sounds, LG's Tone FN4 Wireless Bluetooth in-ears are included. The FN4s offer the same sound tuning from renowned hi-fi brand Meridian as the more pricey FN7s but sadly lack the UVnano self-cleaning case.

SEE MORE

LG's entry-level BX OLED TV undercuts the competition

LG CX OLED vs Samsung Q90T QLED: which is the best 4K TV?

Best OLED TVs 2020: the best budget and premium OLED TVs