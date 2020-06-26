LG launches self-cleaning wireless earbuds with Meridian Audio

We're all a little more aware of personal hygiene at the moment, so it seems like the perfect time for some self-cleaning technology. LG's latest wireless earbuds promise just that, thanks to a charging case that has built-in ultraviolet light. First announced for release in Asia last year, they're now coming to the UK, Europe and US.

According to LG, the light in the UVnano case will eliminate "99.9 per cent of E. coli and S. aureus 2 from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh". So that's your ears sorted - just remember you still have to wash your hands.

As well as cleaning the buds, the case of course charges them too, delivering three six-hour charges, or a quick one hour of emergency battery life from just 5 minutes charging.

Aside from the self-cleaning case, LG's earbuds feature sound tuning from renowned hi-fi brand, Meridian Audio, which bodes well for the sonic performance. There's also HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing), similar to the recent AirPods Pro update, which aims to deliver a more immersive, three-dimensional sound.

There are also a range of EQ settings from Meridian, plus an Ambient Sound Mode for letting in a little more outside noise when you need to hear what's going on around you.

The wireless earbuds otherwise promise a snug fit for decent noise isolation, with a 'canal-type' design that looks likely to burrow a little deeper than some buds for added stability.

(Image credit: LG)

The standard touch controls on the earbuds are here as well as support for voice control using Google Assistant or Siri on a connected phone.

Available in black or white, there are two new sets of LG Tone wireless earbuds on the way, the LG HBS-FN6, £149, and the LG HBS-FN4, £99, with both due on sale in the UK from 6th July. Worldwide release dates and pricing have yet to be announced.

But can they match the performance of the best wireless earbuds on the market? That remains to be seen.