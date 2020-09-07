LG's entry-level BX OLED TV goes on sale, undercuts the competition

Following the launch of its mid- and top-tier 2020 OLED TV in the spring, LG is finally releasing its most affordable, entry-level BX OLED range to the UK market.

The 55in (OLED55BX6LB) and 65in (OLED65BX6LB) BX OLEDs will go on sale this week at Currys and John Lewis, priced £1300 and £2000 respectively.

Those figures are more or less what we expected considering the already announced US pricing – $1500 for the 55in model and $2300 for the larger size.

The LG BXs, therefore, enter the market as some of the most affordable premium TVs so far released this year, undercutting the most affordable OLEDs from Sony and Panasonic – not surprising considering LG still provides the OLED panels for the competition. They're priced just above Samsung's entry-level Q60T QLED TV range, and on a par with the next-range-up, Q70T.

LG's BX range sits below the CX range, which offers 55in and 65in models for £1800 and £2800 respectively, as well as a new-for-2020 48in model. So what's the difference between the two ranges? They actually share a lot in common on the face of it – Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and HLG support, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1 (includes eARC, Variable Refresh Rate and 120fps support), and LG's AI Picture and AI sound processing.

The discrepancy lies in their processors: the CX uses the all-new-and-improved Alpha 9 Gen 3, while the BX settles for the previous-generation Alpha 7 Gen 3 found in the LG's top-tier 2019 OLED TVs.

Considering the success of last year's LG OLEDs (the LG C9 was our favourite TV of 2019, no less), that's no bad thing – although, as we have found in our recent tests of the LG CX OLED and LG GX OLED, the new 2020 processor does help deliver more dark detail, richer colours and better motion compared to last year's.

Will the BX prevail as the best-value TV of LG's 2020 OLED range, or will it be worth spending a bit extra for a model from the next range up? We hope to find out very soon.

