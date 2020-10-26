LG launches its "most advanced true wireless earbuds yet"

LG only announced its inaugural self-cleaning FN6 true wireless earbuds in June, but the South Korean corporation isn't one for sitting around congratulating itself. Now, you can buy a new set of LG true wireless earbuds that build on these recent in-ears. They still self-clean and they still feature sound tuning from renowned hi-fi brand Meridian Audio, but now, there's Active Noise Cancellation too.

The FN7s have just been unveiled, and LG has confidently announced that they are the company's "most advanced true wireless earbuds yet".

LG's Tone Free FN7 builds on the passive noise isolation found in the FN6 by utilising three microphones in each earbud, to monitor and process multi-directional soundwaves. With ANC activated, LG claims environmental noises are almost completely neutralised. The model's adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs are designed deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimise outside noise too.

(Image credit: LG)

Like all LG Tone Free earbuds, the HBS-FN7 features technology from renowned British audio tech firm, Meridian Audio. Powered by Digital Signal Processing (DSP; a technology that Meridian has been working on for over 25 years) the LG Tone Free FN7 promises a "realistic soundstage to simulate the experience of listening to real loudspeakers".

With the LG Tone Free app (available for both Android and iOS devices) Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide four customised presets: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals.

The HBS-FN7 includes LG’s innovative UVnano charging case, first introduced with LG Tone Free FN6. Using ultraviolet light, the case helps to keep the wearer’s ears cleaner by "eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the earbuds’ inner mesh". New for the LG Tone Free FN7 model, LED lighting on the top of the case now makes it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status.

In terms of battery life, you get 7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on) and a further two charges from the wireless charging case to equal 21 hours with no ANC, or 15 hours with noise cancelling deployed. A quick 5-minute charge should net you an hour of playback, too.

The earphones are launching today in South Korea, but LG says the Tone Free FN7 will also be available in key markets of North America, Europe and Asia starting in the fourth quarter. In South Korea, the earphones are available for KRW 219,000 (approximately £148, $194 and AU$272) but there's no official word on global pricing yet. We'd expect to see an increase on the Tone Free FN6 launch price of £150 once the FN7s arrive in the UK.

Does this mean the June-launch LG Tone Free FN6 might see a brief reduction over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? Impossible to say at present, but we wouldn't be surprised...

MORE:

Read all our LG reviews

See the best headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

Read up on Disney backing OLED TV with 3-year LG deal