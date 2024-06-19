Grab £1000 off the Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV with this incredible deal

The summer savings are starting to roll in, and this one for Samsung's S90C QD-OLED TV is scorching hot, costing just £799 for the 55-inch version at PRC Direct.

The 55-inch S90C launched at £1799 around this time last year, so this new discount takes it down by a whopping £1000, and is the cheapest we've ever seen it.



It's cheaper than its rivals, too, with the 55-inch versions of the LG C3 (currently £979 at PRC Direct) and Sony A80L (£1299 at AO.com) both priced significantly higher. If you're looking for a 55-inch TV under £1000, this is one to consider. But as ever, you'll want to be quick – there's no indication how long this deal will last for.

Samsung S95C vs S90C: which Samsung OLED TV is best for you?

Samsung S90C 55-inch QD-OLED TV £1799 £799 at PRC Direct

While we haven't fully tested this specific model, we have reviewed its predecessor (the S95B) and its higher-end sibling (the S95C) and both are very good indeed. Like those other models, this is a QD-OLED TV that promises brighter highlights and more vibrant colours than a standard OLED, as well as perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control. Next-gen gaming features such as 4K/120Hz and VRR ar supported across all four HDMI inputs.

Samsung makes some excellent TVs, and while we may not have tested 2023's S90C ourselves, we're confident it has all the makings to be as great as its S95B predecessor from 2022 which we said "delivers thrills aplenty".

We've also been suitably impressed by the S90C's higher-end sibling, the S95C, which also features a QD-OLED panel (unlike this year's S90D).

But what else does the S90C bring to the table? First up, you're getting 4K support, HDR support by way of HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, and Dolby Atmos as well as all your favorite apps and services thanks to the S90C's smart functionality.

For gamers, you're getting 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR, which is more than enough functionality for most. This TV shouldn't give you any trouble showcasing next-gen games on a PS5 or Xbox Series X in their full glory as well as should make sure the experience is smooth thanks to VRR.

Put simply, if you're looking for a modern smart TV with some premium panel tech and just about all the features you need for gaming, the S90C OLED seems to have everything you could want. With a £1000 discount, this TV is worth a look.

MORE:

Check out our review of Samsung's S95C QD-OLED

And take a look at our list of the best TVs around

As well as all the best TV deals live now